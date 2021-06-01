WALK A MILE TO EARN FREE PRODUCE AT JONESBOROUGH FARMERS MARKET

The Farm, Fresh, Fit walking program has started at the Jonesborough Farmers Market in downtown Jonesborough. The program is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), making it possible for participants to walk a mile on Saturday mornings between 8:00 am and 12:00 pm to earn $4 in tokens to use to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at the farmers market.

Farm, Fresh, Fit will take place every Saturday through October and is open to all ages. Walkers sign up at the Information Booth and complete a mile by following a designated trail through downtown Jonesborough. Walkers then collect their tokens worth $4 to buy fresh fruits and veggies from farmers at the in-person Jonesborough Farmers Market. Tokens can be saved to use on another Saturday during the 2021 season.

“We are grateful for TVA’s generous support to make Farm, Fresh, Fit happen. It is a fun, family-friendly activity that supports our regional farmers and encourages a healthy lifestyle”, said Shelley Crowe, Executive Director of Jonesborough Locally Grown that operates the Jonesborough Farmers Market.

According to TVA’s Customer Service Manager Chris Quillen, “This is a great opportunity to encourage folks to enjoy a healthy walk in this beautiful part of the world, and support local farmers at the same time. It’s a win-win in so many ways, and we are happy to be a part of this unique effort.”

For more information, visit the Jonesborough Farmers Market website or send an email to jfm@jonesboroughlocallygrown.org or stop by the Information Booth at the market.

Jonesborough Farmers Market, along with the online farmer market and Boone Street Market is operated by Jonesborough Locally Grown, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to expand markets and education for local producers and consumers.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.