City firefighter selected as state Firefighter of the Year

Two veterans service organizations have selected Johnson City Fire Department Lt. Shane Malone as the state Firefighter of the Year.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2108 selected Malone for the local firefighter of the year award and that organization will recognize him at the state level later this month. Malone has also been recognized by the American Legion as firefighter of the year. In addition to receiving the local post and state awards, Malone has also been awarded the organization’s national award for the Southern Region, which includes seven states.

Malone, a 15-year veteran of the JCFD with prior experience as a volunteer firefighter, was nominated for the honors by Deputy Fire Chief David Harrison who noted Malone consistently goes above the call of duty for the department, customers and the community at-large. In addition to being a technically competent officer, Malone also has earned the respect of all department personnel.

“Shane is well known for his contagious enthusiasm and genuine concern for others,” said Harrison. “In my tenure here, I have witnessed countless examples of his selfless nature and his earnest desire to encourage others as a coach, mentor, and confidant.”

In addition to his regular duties, Malone is also in charge of the JCFD Honor Guard, a unit that performs duties for fallen veterans of the department as well as other regional departments. In the past year the Honor Guard has participated in more than 100 activities, each one requiring many hours of coordination and effort.

Malone was also heavily involved in the restoration of the department’s 1928 Seagrave and educating the public about the importance of the ladder truck to the history of JCFD.

“Shane is truly deserving of this recognition,” said Interim Fire Chief David Bell. “His contributions to our community have played a significant role in supporting our extraordinary team of firefighters who provide excellent service to residents and visitors of Johnson City.”

Malone is scheduled to receive the American Legion Firefighter of the Year Award Saturday, June 6, at the American Legion Commander and President’s Awards Banquet in Franklin, Tenn. He will receive the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2021 Firefighter of the Year Award Friday, June 18, at the Department of Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention in Nashville, Tenn.