James Gregory: Making us Laugh for 35 Years

James Gregory and his friends loved going to The Punch Line Comedy Club in Atlanta and when they started featuring amateur night on Tuesdays his friends urged him to compete. It seems his family and friends always knew he was funny. In 1982 he performed his first feature act at The Punch Line and he was an instant hit! James has been making the whole country laugh at sold out shows for over 35 years. The one thing that sets James apart is that his comedy is all clean and family friendly while telling stories of a funny simple life in the South and not just one liners. He has also appeared regularly as a guest on several syndicated radio shows such as John Boy and Billy Show, Rick and Bubba and The Bob and Tom Show.

If you haven't had the pleasure of seeing or hearing the Funniest Man in America James Gregory you can easily find his books, his albums , videos on You Tube or at his website www.funniestman.com.