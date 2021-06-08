New lamppost banners in Founders Park feature local artwork  

Following a call for submissions, a selection committee has selected 64 artworks for display at part of the Johnson City Public Art Banner Exhibition. The selected artworks have been printed on vinyl banners and hung on lampposts in Founders Park.

Entrants, who were required to live within a 100-mile radius of Johnson City, submitted artwork in one of three categories: (1) Youth – Under 14 Years of Age; (2) Aspiring Artists – 14 to 20 Years of Age; and (3) Professional Artists – Ages 21 and Older. The selected artworks feature a wide variety of artistic practice, ranging from painting, printmaking, and photography to pottery, sculpture, and fiber art.

The banners showcase the many talented artists living in and around Johnson City and will remain in place until May 31, 2022.

Visit https://jcpublicart.com/jcpa-banner-exhibition/ to view banner designs and artwork information.

To learn more about the Johnson City Public Art Committee, visit https://jcpublicart.com/.