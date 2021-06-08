Pro-Art Presents “Mountain Strings”

Join the Pro-Art Association in welcoming Symphony of the Mountains’ celebrated string ensemble, the “Mountain Strings” will present two outdoor performances as a part of Pro-Art’s Picnic with the Arts Summer Series. On Saturday, June 26th, the ensemble will perform at 3:00 PM at the Cumberland Bowl Park Amphitheater in Jonesville, and again in the evening at 7:00 PM at the June Tolliver Playhouse in Big Stone Gap.

The program will include a variety of styles including Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” Strauss’ “Blue Danube Waltz,” as well as the music of Leroy Anderson, Georges Bizet, and Fritz Kreisler. Treasured hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer” will give time to reflect on the difficulties of the past year. The finale of the concert is a medley of Appalachian tunes arranged by local composer Benjamin Dawson including an original work, the “Woodbooger Waltz.”

Admission to both performances is free, and these events are open to the public. If you plan to attend the afternoon show in Jonesville, we invite you to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to spread out on the park lawn. Please join us in celebrating good music in good company as we come together again with our region’s favorite symphony!

Please look forward to additional Picnic with the Arts announcements and events! Anticipated projects include a community art installation, Indian dance classes, and Rangoli workshops in sand art. The series will culminate with the 10th annual Symphony By the Lake concert at UVA Wise at sunset on Saturday, July 24th. We welcome you out this summer to Picnic with the Arts!

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

The Pro-Art Association is offering these performances, and all events of their 2020-2021 season, at no cost to its community. This performance is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. If you have any questions, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.