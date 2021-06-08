Senior Services offers Eat Smart & Move More series

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a series of classes aimed at motivating those 18 and older to eat healthy and be more active.

The free classes will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on Mondays, June 7 through Aug. 2, although no class will be held on July 5.

Classes will include delicious recipes, healthy cooking tips, money- and time-saving ideas, meal planning suggestions, and a focus on getting more fit. Attendees will receive a free cooking tool each week, plus ideas to make the most of fresh farmers market produce.

Please preregister by calling 423-434-6237.