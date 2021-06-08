Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: June 2021- Programs and Events

Come Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty!

*** COVID-19 GUIDELINES: Face masks are optional on park grounds and inside park facilities. Social distancing of 6 feet is recommended. The park visitors center closes Mon. – Sat. between the hours of 11:00 and 12:00 for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms may close periodically for additional cleaning. ***

Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals – Our 42nd Year!

Friday & Saturday, June 4-5; 11-12 7:30 pm

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – June 17-19; 24-26 7:30 pm

Tennessee’s official outdoor drama presented by local performers against the backdrop of Fort Watauga. See the Revolution through the eyes of the Overmountain Men: colonists who defied British law and settled west of the blue ridge. These settlers formed an independent government, made treaties with the Cherokee, defended their homes, and fought a British army at the epic battle of King’s Mountain. Presented in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater, bleacher style seating. Sponsored by Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Admission Charge. Contact the park for further details and ticket pricing.

Watauga Valley Art Leagues Summer Show – Celebrating 51 years!

Art show and sale, June 6 – 27

Meet the Artist Awards Reception: Sunday, June 6 1:30 – 4:00 pm

This multi-media exhibit is two art shows in one: “18th Annual Judged show” and the “26th Annual Watauga Valley Art League Member show”. Please join us for this popular summer event!

National Trails Day – Walking in Frontier Footsteps

Saturday, June 5, 2021 10:00 am

Admission: Free! Max: 20

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join park interpretive staff for a special guided walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path. Discover the historical events that took place at Sycamore Shoals and their significance to the formation of our State and Country. Dress appropriately for the weather as we will be taking a casual stroll on the walking path and through the park grounds. Portions of the walk will include ground that may not be flat or solid for people with mobility challenges. Meet in the picnic area beside the Visitor Center.

Bird Walk

Monday, June 7 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Led by Larry McDaniel – Tri Cities Young Naturalists

We will meet at the Visitor Center where we will have a short talk about birds and then we will walk the grounds to see what we can find. Bring binoculars if you have them. We will have some on hand for those who need them to use on the walk. Wear sturdy shoes and you may want to bring water.

Death Comes to the Carter Mansion

Tuesday, June 8 7:00 pm

Adults – $10.00; 17 and under – $8:00; Tax included Max: 12

Not recommended for small children

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

In June of 1800 our region mourned the loss of early settler, statesman, military leader, and namesake of Carter County, Brigadier General Landon Carter. Near the anniversary of Carter’s death, join museum curator Chad Bogart for a special after-hours tour of the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest frame house, and learn about the strange and sometimes bizarre customs, rituals, and superstitions surrounding death and funerals in early America.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.

Sunrise Hike – Annual Solar Eclipse

Saturday, June 10, 2021 6:00 am

Admission: $5; 6 and under free: Tax included Max: 20

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin for a sunrise solar eclipse hike along the banks of the Watauga River. Learn about different historical events that took place here at the park. Coffee is not required but recommended. Meet in the picnic area beside the Visitor Center.

Flags in Colonial America

Monday, June 14 1:00 pm

Free Admission

Join us on Flag Day as museum curator Chad Bogart shares the history behind our nation’s most recognized symbol. Learn how our country’s flag was derived and see examples of other flags used in America during the 18th century and the War for Independence. Program will be held inside Fort Watauga.

Sabine Hill Guided Tour

Thursday, June 10 12:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free; Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Park Manager Jennifer Bauer for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Workshop: Flint Knapping – Making Stone Tools

Instructors: Bob Estep and Gary Baxter

Saturday, June 19 10 am – 4 pm

Cost: $60.00 (Includes instruction, flint knapping kit & stone – yours to keep!) Min: 4 Max: 10

Registration Required by Wednesday, June 16 – Call the park at 423-543-5808

This beginning class will focus on learning the basics of making stone tools, such as the arrow point, using only traditional techniques. Adults only. Please bring a chair and lunch. Sponsored by Friends of Sycamore Shoals.

Carter Mansion Tour

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 1:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free; Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Old Time Music Jam – Led by Art Lang

Sunday, June 27 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region each month. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play and instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes!

Ranger Led Bike Ride

Monday, June 28, 2021 9:00 am

Admission: $5; 6 and under free; Tax included Max: 10

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Ranger Davis for a ranger led bike ride from the park, up the Elizabethton Linear Trail to the Covered Bridge, then back to the park via the Tweetsie Trail. Total loop will be about 6 miles and take approximately one hour depending on the average ability level of the attending participants. Portions of the route will not be suitable for pull behind child carriers. Please dress appropriately for the weather, bring your own water and bike. Please meet in front of the Visitor Center. Program will be cancelled/rescheduled in the event of severely inclement weather.

Tomahawk Throwing Workshop

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 9:00 am

Admission: $5; 6 and under free; Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Ranger Jason Davis for a hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American Frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children younger than 12. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water, all other supplies will be provided. Please don’t bring your own tomahawk. Meet inside Fort Watauga, subject to cancellation due to significantly inclement weather.

Visitors Center Hours:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday (closed 11:00 -12:00 for lunch & cleaning)

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Sunday

Our Visitors Center is closed on most State holidays. Park grounds are open from dawn until dusk.

In the event of extremely inclement winter weather, contact the park about program cancelations and park office closings.

1651 W. Elk Avenue- Elizabethton, TN 37643 423-543-5808

sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com facebook.com/sycamoreshoals

tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals friendsofsycamoreshoals.org