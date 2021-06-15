Lakeside Concert Series to feature Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising

The Lakeside Concert Series continues Thursday, June 10 at Winged Deer Park’s Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater with Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising. Their song “When You Reach for Me” was a finalist in the 2020 World Songwriting Awards “Best Modern Country Song” category.

The band’s roots are in Mountain City, Tenn., and each member is from different areas of East Tennessee. Band members say music speaks to each of them in different ways, and each unique relationship between them brings a different dynamic creating a fun, harmonic, upbeat sound that the band strives to bring to each show.

The free Lakeside Concert Series offers a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides, or move and groove whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room for social distance.

The concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 29 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre, 199 Carroll Creek Road, Johnson City. There are two exceptions this year. The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 at the Winged Deer Park Festival Plaza, and there will be no concert on Thursday, July 1.

This year’s concert schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 10 — Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising

Thursday, June 17 — Kids Our Age

Thursday, June 24 — Samantha Gray Band

Sunday, June 27 — Johnson City Symphony Orchestra

Thursday, July 1 — NO CONCERT

Thursday, July 8 — CrossRoad Band

Thursday, July 15 — Beach Nite Band

Thursday, July 22 — Southern Rebellion

Thursday, July 29 — Good Rockin’ Tonight

The Lakeside Concert Series is presented by the News & Neighbor, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

For more information call 423-283-5827.