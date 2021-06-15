MECC Announces T-Shirt Design Contest Winner

MECC is pleased to announce that alumnus Reece Williams, class of 2016, has submitted the winning T-shirt contest design to commemorate the college’s 50th anniversary.

More than half of survey respondents chose Williams’s design out of five exceptional entries. Williams, a native of Gate City, is currently employed at Thompson and Litton in Wise as a Civil Design Engineer. He graduated from MECC with an Associate Degree in General Studies and transferred to Virginia Tech, earning his Civil Engineering degree in 2019.

“We received numerous quality entries of varying design, and ultimately the MECC community selected a design that strongly encapsulates our 50 years of history and the beauty of our campus,” said MECC President Kristen Westover.

Williams’ design includes a recognition of the anniversary as well as graphic of Phillips-Taylor Hall. Williams provided a description of his design concept.

“This design represents what Mountain Empire means to me, as well as many other students. I have gained so much appreciation for the beauty of our area, and it seems as though MECC was built with that in mind,” said Williams. “I remember walking to class in the mornings and I would see the wonderful architecture of Phillips-Taylor Hall with the stunning mountains in the background with a sunrise to top it all off. This would give me a sense of peace as I navigated this new stage of my life.”

“The image captured by the zero in my design represents what a student sees when walking through the main entrance. I also included the winding road to represent the road to a better future that MECC provides, and to represent the winding roads I would travel to get to MECC,” Williams added.

MECC will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022, beginning with a picnic to commemorate the college’s groundbreaking this October. Events and activities are planned throughout the year, to include a concert and gala. Williams’ drawing will be included on t-shirts and other merchandising.

For more information on MECC’s 50th anniversary, please contact the MECC Office of Community Relations at (276) 523-7480.