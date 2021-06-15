Men of Measure: Byron Barnes

By Joshua Gilreath

Throughout the Tri Cities Barnes Exterminating is the first business that comes to mind for the majority of East Tennesseeans when it comes to Pest Control. Not because of some little jingle or some cheesy tagline; It’s not just a Slogan that has made Barnes exterminating the top pest

control company throughout our area for the past 35 years, it is the stellar product and community focused customer service they offer, although, everyone does remember, “You can always trust the man in the red truck”.

That success and trust just doesn’t come overnight. Mr. Byron Barnes, President and Owner of Barnes Exterminating says that success comes from “hard work, effort, not being afraid to take risks, persistence and being goal oriented”. Born and raised in Gray,TN. Barnes grew up in the shadows of the East Tennessee mountains. From being on the wrestling team at Daniel Boone High school to earning his Business Management degree East Tennessee State University. The

Barnes Family is the perfect picture of Tri Cities homegrown success.

As Byron put it, he is a second generation “Bug Man”. His father, Scott Barnes in 1986 left his local pesticide firm and decided to chase his dream of becoming a business owner. After getting a loan for $3,000 for a truck, obtaining his license from the State of Tennessee and getting the chemicals needed to open the business. Scott found himself working out the basement in his apartment. With the aforementioned hard work and dedication to their quality of service. With these foundations Scott had built one of the most successful independently owned companies in our Area,

Tragically Scott passed suddenly in 2014, Yet Byron had spent the past 3 prior to his dad’s passing as tech running a route of his own and fortunately had received his own State certification in 2014. “There was no hesitation, ” Byron stated on continuing his father’s legacy. At 22 years old, young Barnes was now the president and owner of one of if not the largest exterminating company throughout our area. Immediately he began to follow his steps to success…taking those risks. He knew in order to grow there had to be numerous technological updates. In which exponentially grew the company over 300% since Byron took over and has since opened up a second successful shop in Knoxville. With future plans of a possible third on the way! Sales and business has grown with each year revenue exceeding the prior year’s for the past 7 years. Also winning the People’s Choice In for the past 7 years running. Only growing during one of the largest health and economical scares in US History.

Barnes Exterminating company introduced Sani Safe germ control. An EPA-Approved Technology using electrostatic energy to rid your home or business of bacteria and particles that could affect your health. Providing a much needed service to numerous businesses helping to get life back to normal.

The Barnes Family has been a staple throughout the community and giving back for decades. Donating services, time and resources to local schools, Fire departments, community centers, The Ronald Mc Donald house and so many more. “I’ve got a weak spot for kids” stated Barnes

and ensures the company is involved in local little leagues and has been on the board of supporters at the hands on museum since his father ran the business. It comes as no surprise that Byron’s weak spot for kiddos. His heart and soul belong to his 3 year old daughter, wherever Byron is she is somewhere near by ready to show off that smile of hers,

With so much success, what are his future GOALS! Make it into the Pest Control Top 100 Companies, As he flashes a smile stating “We are half way there,” Currently they hald 35 trucks running calls and on average are adding another red truck every 6 months.

Finally I asked the young franchise owner, what’s the secret to success? “Enjoy what you do, srive to be the best! Customer service above everything else, an available staff dedicated to you. Hard work, attention to detail, seamless service to fulfill. A great service with a great price and most of all, success isn’t possible without a great staff.

And that is why Barnes Exterminating Company is a name you can trust since 1986!