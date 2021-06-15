Men of Measure: Jamie McAmis

By Joshua Gilreath

Throughout life we have heard the saying “It takes a village”, however, I was blown away to hear the saying in the context of personal success from a local and hugely successful entrepreneur. The first few words out of Jamie McAmis, Co-Owner and Founder of BoomTown & Co., were “God, family, friends, and most of all community. If you think about it, a community is your family, through the good times and especially in the bad times.” One thing is for sure, Jamie McAmis has the perfect foundation for continued success in East Tennessee.

McAmis was born and raised in Blountville, Tennessee and is a proud alumnus of Sullivan Central High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design at East Tennessee State University and utilized his love of drawing growing up to lead him to Grad school. What happened next was nothing short of… well as McAmis stated “a God moment” remembering fondly the moment he met his future wife Jill. His love for God and Family led him down a different path, his wife Jill was in marketing and Jamie was exploring design and other management roles. During a risky move to take a step back and regroup, he took a job at a local Dry Cleaner where he learned to be “patient, to work as a team, treat others with respect, and entrepreneurship”. This was a turning point in his journey where he felt God led him to his path in life and Jamie is very grateful for the experience and leadership. Continuing through his journey McAmis found himself even more as a counselor for troubled youth and a probation officer. Seeing this a blessing in disguise, he thrived being able to work with all different walks of life, building character in himself and, most importantly, in others. Most importantly of all, he enjoyed spreading the word of God.

BoomTown Co. was created with a group of driven young entrepreneurs sitting in their living room; not knowing their next steps. Dreaming and a little bit of faith was the start of something that would set the standard in a local quality clothing community. At the time Jill and Jamie were working together doing graphic designs and building websites for other companies and organizations. This was the first time they had gotten the chance to truly work for themselves and for their own business. Shane Evans, now co-owner and creator of BoomTown Co., had extensive knowledge running a store and in merchandising. All three came together in a shared pride for their City, State and where they came from and designed the first shirt for what would soon change their lives. Their mission is clear:

“A quality clothing brand with a mountain urban style. Not only does it feel amazing but promotes the heritage and historic value of where we reside.”

The brand, the name…BoomTown. The perfect name for a recent surge downtown that is quickly on its way to revitalization. A community coming together, building up their city, taking pride in a storied area. This wasn’t the first time though; in the late 1880’s Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon himself labeled the new and thriving railroad town….A BoomTown. What better name that embodied the community we so rightly celebrate and love.

Jamie, Jill, Shane and his wife Julianna start in immediately, selling high quality state and city themed shirts at The Label Restaurant in downtown Johnson City on Saturdays and Sundays after getting permission from Owner Rafael Zabala. Jamie made it a point that they would not be where they were if not for the help of “Raf”, with the shirts flying off the shelves, they were then given permission by Raf to set up and sell their merchandise at the 2015 Blue Plum Festival. Every single shirt sold out. The crew resupplied from the earnings from the prior festival and headed to Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Festival at Raf’s Bristol location 620. Again every single shirt sold out. It was clear to them that it was time to take things to the next level. Shane recommended opening a shop in the mall during Christmas, but not just a quickly thrown together kiosk, something that represented their brand, their vision, and their community. Just like the downtown life it was a hit and was only growing bigger. Asked why he thought it was so successful so quickly, Jamie replied “it was a piece of us, it is us” by “us” he was referring to the community as a whole; Johnson City, Washington County, Kingsport, honestly the State of Tennessee. Everyone is proud of where they call home and no one was shouting that louder than BoomTown. Every shirt is hand printed in their warehouse, created here in original designs. It’s like taking a piece of home with you no matter where you are. With all their success and faithful following BoomTown was blessed to open up a brick and mortar location right in the middle of downtown Johnson City…right at “home”. A second location in the middle of downtown Kingsport soon followed. “It started out as a passion, working for yourself and doing what you love most” McAmis stated. Honestly (my thoughts not his, he is nothing if not humble) it’s turned into a successful franchise and has a following eager to see the next great design or idea coming out of that warehouse. Jamie says “I owe it all to God, my wife Jill, Shane and Julianna. Additionally, we would be nothing if it wasn’t for the wonderful communities of Johnson City and Kingsport and the great hearts of East Tennesseans.

When asked what he would pass along to other young entrepreneurs being a Man of Measure, he replied, “be patient and persistent, listen to your customer, it’s community driven and branding from the beginning”. He adds, “starting out, I would never have been able to fill the shoes of being a Man of Measure, but throughout the years of working diligently at festivals to black Fridays at the mall; selling thousands of shirts at the shop, to being able to provide jobs to that same community we love so much, i’ve learned that it isn’t just about business, it’s about the character of the man, it’s about his Community.” This sentiment and commitment is what makes Jaime McAmis a true Man of Measure.