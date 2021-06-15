Men of Measure: Stephen Callahan

By Joshua Gilreath

Throughout this process of speaking to strong and successful men for this week’s Father’s Day issue, words and phrases like persistence, drive, hard work, faith, risk continued to find their way into every article. For Stephen Callahan, owner and founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery, he is all the characteristics and then some rolled into one. It was a task in itself to get him to slow down long enough to get an interview. We finally got together at the barber shop, the only place we could get him to slow down long enough to conduct a Q & A. Understandably, when you are the founder and owner of one the super regional brands of East Tennessee, you are a busy man. “ I want to be the Dr.Enuf and Pal’s of Spirits in this area.” Callahan expressed, “there are just current brands that will always be synonymous with this area and we are gonna work to make sure Tennessee Hills is just that.”

One thing is for sure, Stephen has branded his business perfectly. Tennessee Hills, the place where this young man and his family before him has called home for so many years. Stephen Callahan was born and raised in Jonesborough, TN. “ Well right off of highway 107 in Washington County” if you ask him. Stephen graduated from David Crockett High School and went on to play football for Emory and Henry College while receiving his degree in Biology and Chemistry. After graduating Callahan went to work for Eastman Chemical Company for the next 5 years. Something just wasn’t right for the young entrepreneur, although he was blessed to have a great job, the corporate life wasn’t the life for him. “I felt like a bird in a cage,” said Callahan. “I wanted to do something I loved, something I was passionate about.” Which led Callahan back to growing up in the country. Stephen stated “growing up in the mountains you tend to find your roots, you get cultured quickly; and being the youngest of three brothers I had to pick it up fast.” With a name like Callahan and with such a heavy Scotch-Irish heritage, moonshine just fit the bill. Stephen recalled enjoying coming home for the summers while away at college and making whiskey. It was definitely something he loved doing.

In 2013, the historic Jonesborough Salt House became available. Callahan knew it was the perfect location and great way to preserve a historic building in the oldest town in Tennessee. “That’s what started it all” he claimed “the hardest part was coming up with the name Tennessee Hills and the logo, but the location was perfect.” That’s when the Callahan brothers went to work, revitalizing the entire salt house. They built every aspect of the distillery themselves, even the still itself. At 25 years old this was not something many people were doing but Stephen had a receipt for success. “Good product, good branding, great location and put in the work.” Although it was definitely a receipt for success, in the first few years it wasn’t easy to say the least. It took over 2 years to finally get everything open, from the building to licenses, even the still. In May 2016 Tennessee Hills opened their doors for business and in perfect timing with Jonesborough Days. It was the perfect opportunity to show the community what the Callahan family had been working so hard on.

“At first we had 3 products: white whiskey, Angry Pecker Rum, and Lemon Drop” said Callahan. The White whiskey was 102 proof at 51% alcohol. Why 51 and not just 50% and 100 proof? Well, Callahan’s number while playing football was none other than 51. “It was a little homage to something that meant so much to me”, said Callahan. The first Jonesborough Days was a huge success, selling out of almost all of their spirits. It went full speed ahead from that moment on with Stephen and his wife Jessica working non stop. “ I would work all day in the distillery making products and running the tasting bar until Jessica would get off work then she would take over the bar and shop. On top of that we were traveling to Liquor stores and special events to do tastings. Just to get the brand out there, there were alot of Ramen noodle nights in those early years.”

With their hard work and dedication, Tennessee Hills began building a loyal following. And, eager to grow their selection, Tennessee Hills now has 16 different types of Spirits ranging from Rum, Vodka, Gin, Bourbon, Whiskey and numerous flavored spirits. These days Tennessee Hills is one of Northeast Tennessee’s most visited tourist destinations. This past February they opened up a craft cocktail bar at the Jonesborough distillery which is open Thursday-Sunday and hosts live music and food trucks. Yet that’s only the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come from Tennessee Hills. Always wanting to reach out into the Johnson City area, Stephen recently teamed up with Scott and Daphne Andrew and will be opening up a new Brewstillery in Downtown Johnson City on July 17th. The Brewstillery will be located at the old JRH building and will be focusing on Tennessee Whiskey and American Malt. It will tell the untold Scotch history throughout Tennessee, bringing a new pride in Appalachian heritage.

Stephen is also an elected Alderman for the town of Jonesborough. Feeling like he needed to serve his community and give back to the town that has given so much to him. “Being one of the younger business owners, I had an opportunity to help Jonesborough for the better and help it grow” said Callahan “ I wanted to try to breathe new life into the storied town.” Callahan and his partners have also recently purchased the historic Parsons Table Restaurant adjacent to Tennessee Hills distillery, adding to the revitalization of Jonesborough while attempting to build The Parsons Table Restaurant to its former glory as one of Tennessee’s most notable restaurants.

“We have definitely exceeded expectations of our initial thoughts of a mom and pop distillery and have a dedicated following throughout the region, in which we are so grateful for” said Callahan. “Our goal is to take Tennessee Hills as a National Brand and add to a blossoming East Tennessee business community”.

When asked for his advice for any up and coming entrepreneurs, Callahan stated, “just because you are young, society says you can’t do it, but you can. With hard work, perseverance, a bit of luck and always know your timing. If your gut tells you to do it then, go with it, do it”.

Do what you love to do!