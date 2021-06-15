Men of Measure: Steven Callahan

by Lisa Durbin

Steven Grindstaff’s first exposure to the world of auto dealerships included doing commercials and having his diapers changed in meetings. He grew up with a very well-known business man as his father, Steve Grindstaff. At 15 he started his first real job in the detail department of his father’s dealership and made his way to the parts department and then on to sales where he sold a car the first time. Steven also spent time as a Service Advisor, Finance Manager, Sales Manager and General Manager. This young man was not acting as a spoiled and entitled child of a local business tycoon but chose to earn his way in the business world with hard work and determination just as his father did and taught him.

2 ½ years ago Steven took over Grindstaff Kia and began building it from the ground up. His goal was to get the absolute best staff and that they would treat people just as he does with kindness, care and respect. This is proving to work well for him! Over the past 2 years they have set records monthly and yearly and are on pace to beat the record they sat last year even with reduced available inventory and problems due to the global pandemic. Grindstaff Kia was named Carfax #1 dealer for customer satisfaction and are the current Tri- Cities #1 Kia volume dealer. They have set record high new car sales monthly and their service department has received #1 customer satisfaction in the Southern region 13 quarters in a row. This list of accomplishments of Steven and Grindstaff Kia goes on and on.

Giving back to the community has always been a part of the Grindstaff family and Steven is carrying on that tradition as well. Last year he was able to give away over 1000 Christmas Gift and food with Jim “The Tree Trimmer” and Hazel Shipley with Mountain Heritage Realty. Each year The Grindstaff family donates large amounts to local charities such as The Isaiah 1:17 House and others through 94.9 Acoustic Christmas. There are numerous charity donations that the family doesn’t publish because they do not give for the attention but the pleasure of helping their community.

As for the personal life of Steven he adores his parents Steve and Ashley and loves working with them in the business. He is idolized by his young twin brothers and spends time with them as much as possible and when he is working his Fiancé’ Taylor Bowers is more than happy to entertain her future brother in laws. He has a great relationship with his older sisters and grew up with their children so he is close to all of them. Steven and Taylor have a wedding planned for 2022.

Steven is enjoying his passion for racing and started drifting last year and it is coming along quickly. This year he will be competing in the Pro-Ams and next year he is planning to run in the Pro bracket.

Whether you need to purchase or service an automobile, help with a local charity or enjoy drifting you may be surprised to find this kind, soft spoken and intelligent young man there giving 1000% to everything he does! Visit Grindstaff Kia and see why The Loafer is delighted to call Steven Grindstaff a Man of Measure!