Pick Along Summer Camp Registration Open

Pick Along Summer Camps at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum are back, and registration is now open for both beginner and intermediate level students. The camp for beginners is scheduled for July 12-16, while intermediate level camp will be held July 19-23—no previous experience with an instrument is necessary for the beginner session.

“Pick Along Summer Camp is an amazing experience for budding musicians or any child that is curious about picking up an instrument,” said Dr. Rene Rodgers, Head Curator at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. “The kids have an amazing time working on projects with the museum and our radio station, busking for donuts downtown, and learning more about our region’s music heritage in a way that is fun and creative.”

At Pick Along Summer Camp, students will receive expert instruction on the same style of acoustic instruments played on the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings (banjo, guitar, and fiddle). Campers also get to explore the museum, learn about the music of Bristol and our region, receive instruction in singing and dancing, and work on fun learning activities while making new friends. Campers also receive the opportunity to hone their skills as a budding musician while busking in Historic Downtown Bristol. At the end of the week, campers will give a final performance for family or caregivers in the museum’s Performance Theater.

Pick Along Summer Camp is for beginners aged 8-14 and intermediate students aged 10-16. Class size is limited and fills up quickly, so it is recommended that parents sign up as soon as possible.

Each camp week schedule runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Discounts are available for families with multiple campers and for museum members. Parents may also rent instruments from the museum or have their child bring their own. For more information and to register, visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org/ pick-along-summer-camp.

About Birthplace of Country Music Museum

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impact on our music heritage. From the Bristol Sessions and beyond, our region continues to influence music around the world.

The 24,000 square foot museum is located at 101 Country Music Way (corner of Moore & Cumberland Streets) in Historic Downtown Bristol, Virginia. Through multiple theater experiences, film and sound, and interactive, technology-infused displays—along with a variety of educational programs, music programs, and community events—the exciting story of this music and its far-reaching influence comes alive. Rotating exhibitions from guest curators and other institutions, including the Smithsonian, are featured throughout the year in the Special Exhibits Gallery. The museum is also home to an extensive digital archive.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and most major holidays; call ahead for clarification at 423-573-1927. Admission is $13.65 for adults, $11.55 for seniors, students, military, children ages 6—17, and groups of 20 or more. Children 5 and under are free. Admission prices include Virginia admission tax.