Sycamore Shoals to hold additional historic home tours in June.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will add two additional tours this month of the park’s historic house museums. Join park staff for guided tours of both Sabine Hill Historic Site and the Historic John & Landon Carter Mansion. Tours are by reservation only. To register log on to www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Sabine Hill Guided Tour

Monday, June 28 1:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free; Tax included Max: 12

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Park Manager Jennifer Bauer for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour is subject to cancelation in the event of severe inclement weather.

Carter Mansion Tour

Wednesday, June 30 1:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free; Tax included Max: 12

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

The historic Carter Mansion, built between 1775 and 1780, is a treasure of historical preservation. Over 90 percent of the home’s interior is original to its 18th century construction boasting hand planed raised panels and moldings, and early paintings over two of the fireplaces. Join Museum Curator Chad Bogart for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house to discover the secrets of this elegant frontier house and learn the history of the prominent Carter family who called it home.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour is subject to cancelation in the event of severe inclement weather.