WKMA – Music & Makers Festival coming August 7 

Celebrate regional craft with WKMA’s “Music & Makers” festival!

Join us Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12:00pm – 6:00pm at William King Museum of Art for a full day of fun.

This family friendly event is free and will feature music, beer, food, demos, vendors and more.

From 12:00pm – 3:00pm, join artisans such as Gene Blevins, Melinda Fritts, and Audra Rasnake for demos on flint knapping, wheel throwing and paper piecing. Next, sit in on our panel discussion “Furniture Design and Function; 19th Century – Now” from 1:30pm – 2:30pm. Music starts at 3:00pm with musician Ron Short. Enjoy the band or check out our staff-led tours of the galleries. Current exhibitions include “Tennessee Fancy: Decorative Arts of Northeast Tennessee 1780 – 1940,” “A Painting Tradition,” “Mastering Craft: Contemporary Concepts from Regional Makers,” and our permanent gallery, the “Betsy K. White Cultural Heritage Gallery.” Food, beer and vendors will be present throughout the day.

No tickets required, event is free and open to the public!

Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 to learn more.

William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week:

Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the Museum is FREE.

For informa tion on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.

Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.

William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts