AARON JAXON, JOHNSON CITY MUSICIAN, RELEASING NEW ALBUM, SAINTS COMMUNION

Johnson City singer, songwriter, and guitarist Aaron Jaxon has announced the official release of his upcoming album, Saints Communion. The release, set for July 9th, 2021, is a timed exclusive that will be available for streaming and purchase only on Jaxon’s official website before appearing on major streaming platforms later this year.

Saints Communion was recorded at Johnson City-based The Sound Asylum. Jaxon wrote the songs featured on the album with engineering and co-producing credits going to The Sound Asylum’s Alex Ryan. Three tracks making up Saints Communion were previously released as singles: “Abriel” dropped in August 2020, “Pentecostal Blues” was released in December 2020, and “Long Before the Sun” made its way to streaming services in April 2021.

The album marks two important milestones in Jaxon’s career: it is his first timed music release and his first album since earning sobriety three years ago. The decision to make Saints Communion a timed release exclusive to his website, www.aaronjaxon.com, follows the lead of major artists wanting to exercise greater control over their content in response to abysmal royalties from streaming companies.

“The music industry has seen several well established artists take this approach to releasing music,” explains Jaxon. “We see so little money from these platforms, and doing these exclusives is a way for us to be more in control of our own businesses and our own content.”

A recovering alcoholic, Jaxon is quick to admit his sobriety influenced much of what is heard on Saints Communion. One of the singles, “Abriel,” is named after his girlfriend’s middle name and focuses on the new experience of being in a relationship while sober. Jaxon says creating music separate from the influence of alcohol has been a journey.

“One of the things about that first sober album,” he says, “is that there is this period where you feel like you have to completely relearn how to approach creativity and how to be a musician.”

Jaxon adds that he is also looking forward to a sense of normalcy returning to the live performance scene as the pandemic wanes in the United States.

ABOUT AARON JAXON: Whether he is performing at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Café or during the NATO headquarters Christmas party in Brussels, Aaron Jaxon is an authentic southern Americana songwriter, storyteller and guitar virtuoso. Now living in Johnson City, Tennessee, the East Texas-native packs a blend of rock and roll, blues, country, and Americana that one reviewer referred to as “magical.” Aaron has already released two EPs to date; his debut EP, entitled The Aaron Jaxon Band, dropped in 2013, and the follow-up EP, Light on the Inside, was released in 2015.