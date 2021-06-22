Bristol Sessions Super Raffle 2021 Announced

Fundraiser to benefit the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has announced the launch of its third annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, a big fundraiser for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum that gives participants the chance to win more than $250,000 in cash and prizes!

The Raffle drawing will take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. outside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival. A winner will be drawn every five minutes during the four-hour event. Prizes include $25,000 in cash, a 2021 GCM Canyon, a 2021 Ford Bronco, a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, an Indian Scout Sixty motorcycle, a vacation package with the destination of your choice, and much, much more!

“This fundraiser is more important for our organization than ever,” said Leah Ross, BCM Executive Director. “Like so many businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum was closed for a significant amount of time and lost revenue. We are very grateful to our partners for working with us this year to raise money for the museum.”

Raffle tickets, each with two numbers, are $100 each. BCM is offering an incentive to ticket purchasers who buy multiple tickets.

The “Buy 10 Get One Free” offer gives the buyer a free ticket with the purchase of 10 tickets. All 10 purchased tickets and the free ticket must be in the single buyer’s name.

Tickets can be purchased online or at one of the following locations (Bristol location unless noted):

Birthplace of Country Music Museum

The Travel Shop (Abingdon)

Olive Oil Company (Abingdon & Kingsport)

Crabtree Buick (Bristol)

Cranberry Lane (Bristol)

Sidetrack Tobacco (Bristol)

Fabric, Etc. (Bristol)

East TN ATV (Elizabethton)

Bill Gatton Honda (Bristol)

Friendship Motorsports (Bristol)

Wallace Imports of Bristol

Friendship Ford (Bristol

Tickets for the Raffle go on sale today online at BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.com and at all sales locations. Ticket sales end automatically when 5,000 tickets are sold.

Winners will be announced during the live event outside the Museum. Winners will also be notified via phone, text, or email, listed on the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle website, and listed on the BCM Facebook event page.

If tickets are still available, they will be sold at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, at the BCM offices located at 416 State Street, at the Museum, and online until 11:59 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Tickets will not be sold by other ticket sellers after 11:59 on September 11, 2021. The Raffle drawings will be held just outside the festival gates. A festival ticket is not required to attend the Raffle; however, Raffle ticket purchasers can purchase a Sunday single-day ticket for a discounted price that day at the Museum.

For a complete list of rules, frequently asked questions, a list of all the prizes, and to purchase tickets, please visit BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org