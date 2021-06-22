CRUMLEY HOUSE POLYNESIAN BEACH PARTY RETURNS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7: NEW VENUE, AUCTIONS, FOOD, MUSIC AND FUN HIGHLIGHT 2021 EVENT

A summer tradition that supports a wonderful and much-needed cause returns to the Tri-Cities region on Saturday, August 7. It’s The Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party, and it’s the brain rehabilitation center’s biggest and most important fundraiser of the year.

Presented by Ballad Health and Dermatology Associates, the fun-filled gala moves to Bristol Motor Speedway’s spacious South Building following a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic experienced worldwide in 2020.

“Finally, it’s time to get out, get together and have some fun for a worthwhile cause,” says Guynn Edwards, Crumley House Executive Director. “Words cannot describe how excited we are to bring this event back, and the opportunity it will provide to fellowship with friends, and obviously generate funds for all that we do here at The Crumley House to benefit the survivors of a traumatic brain injury.”

The event features professionally prepared food from the Polynesian Chef’s Table, plenty of event-themed music, dancing, entertainment and an awesome list of auction items. In addition to a wide array of silent auction goods, former Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Ron Ramsey with Ron Ramsey and Associates will be on hand for what promises to be a fun-filled and very special live auction.

Edwards adds, “As it was for all non-profit organizations, 2020 was an extremely tough year for us in generating operational funds.” The Crumley House was unable to host its annual 5K event as well as the Polynesian Beach Party last year.

“Via creative online campaigns and plenty of hard work, we were able to make it through 2020, but there is no substitute for our special events when it comes to generating the dollars we need to continue to move forward, and that’s why events such as our Beach Party are so crucial,” says Edwards.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults in the United States, and each year an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustain a TBI.

For more information on the 2021 Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party and how you can be part of the fun, visit crumleyhouse.com or call 423.257.3644.