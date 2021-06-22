The new DC animated film “Justice Society: World War II”, features the superhero team who made their comic book debut back in 1940, making this the first superhero team. Yes, the Justice Society existed before the Justice League and the Avengers. The original membership included heroes ranging from Sandman, Hawkman and Black Canary to Superman and Batman. The team ended in the comics in 1951, and later the Justice League came about in the 1960’s. However, the Justice Society resurfaced later as existing on “Earth-Two” (this is the world of comic books after all). Over the years there have been many crossovers with the Justice League, and now the team finally gets their own animated film. The JS line up in this film features Wonder Woman, Hawkman, Flash, Hourman, and Black Canary, with appearances by Superman, Doctor Fate and Aquaman. As the movie begins Nazi Germany is invading Europe, and Colonel Steve Trevor is recommending to President Franklin D. Roosevelt that he get the United States involved in the war by forming a team of superhumans. The President agrees, and the Justice Society of America is formed. At this point the film moves to Earth-1, which is set in the present day, but apparently the Justice League has yet to form because The Flash and Superman meet for the first time to battle the villain Braniac who is attacking Metropolis. In his efforts to aid Superman, Flash is running so fast he is able to channel the Speed Force (moving at the speed of sound) for the first time resulting in Flash finding himself in what he thinks is the future but is actually Earth-2. Flash realizes he is in the middle of a war, and the JS, led by Wonder Woman, feel he is on the side of the Nazis. Speaking of Wonder Woman, apparently the Earth-1 Flash has yet to meet his world’s Wonder Woman, as he shockingly asks who she is. The aforementioned surprise aside, the JS soon realize this invading Flash is on their side, and finally accept his willingness to help in their battle against the Nazis. The JS also soon meet up with their Earth’s Superman for the first time, but he has a different background than his Earth-1 counterpart. Meanwhile, Doctor Fate has helped the team break a Nazi code, and as a result the team find themselves on the way via submarine to the Bermuda Triangle, where they eventualy met Aquaman for the first time. Unfortunately the mind of this Aquaman has been taken over by the Advisor or the Psycho-Pirate , who is in league with the Nazis. The Advisor plans on using Aquaman and the Atlanteans to attack Manhattan to help gain an advantage in the war. Of course, the JS, with some aid from Superman, come to the rescue and the invaders are defeated. However, the battle does sadly cost the life of one of the heroes, leaving Black Canary especially devastated. After his time helping the JS is over, Earth-1 Flash returns home, and inspired by what he has been part of, recommends to Superman they help form a superhero team as well. I was happy to see the often neglected Justice Society get their own animated film, and I hope this may lead to a Justice Society/Justice League team up at some point. The film is exciting and fun, and any time a storyline features the defeat of Nazi’s, it’s a joy. “Justice Society: World War II” is another fine addition to the world of DC animation. Available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and various steaming services including Apple TV. (Rated PG-13)

Share this: