Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: History at Home

*** COVID-19 GUIDELINES: Face masks are optional on park grounds and inside park facilities. Social distancing of 6 feet is recommended. The park visitors center closes Mon. – Sat. between the hours of 11:00 and 12:00 for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms may close periodically for additional cleaning. ***

Wednesday June 23rd

10:30 a.m. “Flint and steel fire starting” –Learn how to start a fire with flint and steel – great for backpackers and hikers. Join seasonal interpretive ranger Matthew Simerly as he shows you how to make a fire quickly and easily. Matthew will show you where to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember a life till you can build a fire from it. Duration 30-45 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “Music of the 18th Century” –Join Slade Nakoff in a journey throughout the 18th century, meandering through songs that were typical of the 18th century musical taste. Meet at the visitor’s center. Duration: 25 minutes.

Thursday June 24th

10:30 a.m. “The Everyday Apprentice” –The role of an apprentice during the 18th century was a hard one. Slade Nakoff will be describing the everyday life of an apprentice and their trials and tribulations. Meet in the visitor’s center. Duration: 30 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “Rope making the fun way.” – There are a thousand- and one-ways rope can be used today from jumping rope to making a tent. In the 18th century rope was just as important, if not more so. Join Matthew Simerly in making your own jump rope out on the patio behind the visitor’s center. He will show you how people made rope back in the 1700’s and help you make your own jump rope. This program is aimed for kids 6 to 12 but all are welcome to sign up.

Friday June 25th

10:30 a.m. “Candle Dipping” – Having light in the dark is universal for all people from the past to the present, rich or poor, as we all like to be able to see after the sun goes down. Before people had electric lights, candles were the main source of light. Join seasonal interpretive ranger Matthew Simerly in making candles. The program will take place inside the fort and is aimed for kids 6 to 12 but all are welcome to sign up.

2:00 p.m. “A Shoemakers Work” –During the 18th century shoes were a process to make. Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates and describes the everyday work of a cobbler during the 18th century while he continues work on a pair of colonial shoes. This event will be held inside the fort. Duration: 30 minutes.

Saturday June 12th

10:30 p.m. “The Colonial Gunsmith” –Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates and describes the work of a gunsmith during the 18th century along with the methods of the trade. Meet in the visitor’s center. Duration: 30 minutes.

2:00 pm. “Inkle loom weaving” – See how to use an inkle loom to weave a sash. Learn how early settlers weaved on the frontier as seasonal interpretive ranger Matthew Simerly demonstrates and explains why weaving is an important skill for people in the 18th century to the present day. Learn how to weave for a hobby or as a craft project inside of the visitor center. Duration 30 minutes.

Sunday June 13th

10:30 a.m. “Chat with a longhunter” – Meet and talk with a longhunter as he tells why he would risk life and limb beyond the frontier hunting for over a year at a time. Hear as he explains what he does day-to-day and the dangers that he faces. Learn how the longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains for settlers to follow in their footsteps. Presented by Matthew Simerly inside the fort. Duration 30 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “Firearms of the 18th century” –Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates how firearms of the 18th century function as well as describes their construction. Meet in the visitor’s center. Duration: 20 minutes.

