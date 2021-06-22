Where are you from? 

A few years ago I decided to do a Heritage DNA test. I had seen them advertises on television and heard them on radio so I thought this could be fun. However before I move forward with my findings let me tell all of you something about family, family does not always know your heritage, for instance, I was always told that my great grandmother on both sides of my family were Cherokee Indians. Well that may be but it skipped me. However I was also told I had Irish on both side of the family so I thought that seems more plausible since America was a melting pot of the Celts and other Europeans. So I went forward with the DNA test.

Now long before this process I had always adopted the Irish as my native ancestry. Why? Well I love the culture, the Irish are known for the arts such as Music, acting, painting, poetry, writing, and of course drinking I guess that is the part my grandfather adopted. I choose the Arts. I love music a trait I am handing down to my son. And not just a particular genre of music I like most all. Our house has record players and radios dating back to my Silverstone which was available in the year 1919. I draw and use to paint, I sold wood burnings, and of course I write. Now my son is picking up drawing and creating. I am an author so the arts is what I lean toward. But do I love Irish music, A few years ago I was learning the fiddle from the school of music in the fort henry mall, that is until the mall was bought and Scott Gould was forced to relocate, needless to say that angered me a bit, he had been there for years and had taught hundreds of students to play, the violin, mandolin, guitar, and banjo. But I digress. After two years Scott Gould passed away and my violin training has been put on hiatus ever since, but I do love music and plan to try and pick It back up sometime soon. So now back to my DNA test. I was hoping some of the Irish DNA was present in me, and well the results came back. And they showed 93.4 percent Irish. If you have an interesting genealogy story feel free to email me and you might see it right here in these pages one day. And now here is your free audio book. Henry Jekyll (m) (Volume 7), now available on Audible. Redeem the one-time use code below at https://www.audible.com/acx-promo

