Connecting Through Your Social Media Mission Statement

Your social media mission statement is your commitment to your audience. It shows your audience that your goal is to enhance their lives, why you are unique, and helps your brand stay on message.

A social media mission statement should include your reason for creating and maintaining your social media channels, what you hope to accomplish, and how you will accomplish your goals.

Your reason for creating and maintaining your social media channels should be both personal and valuable. Provide insight on why your brand means something to you and why it will be meaningful to your audience. Find your voice, align it with the voice of your target audience, and state how you will join your voice with the voice of your target audience.

Setting goals within your mission statement will help you achieve them by holding you accountable. Determine your goals and how you will accomplish them in an efficient manner. Include goals not only for your brand, but for your audience as well. Define your goals and methods of accomplishment in your mission statement to clearly communicate them with your audience.

What makes you stand out above the crowd? Your unique selling points can strengthen your mission statement and your bond with your audience. Application of your unique selling points to your mission statement will show that you are committed to bringing value that is missing from your competition.

Staying on message is important to your overall strategy. Mixing messages can result in confusion for your audience. Continuity in your messaging starts with clarification of your mission statement.

A strong social media mission statement defines your brand. Spread your mission to connect with your target audience.