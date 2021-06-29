By Joshua Gilreath

A dream assignment for me. I felt like a kid again, full of excitement, like it was MLB opening day. A holiday in most sports families. As I parked my car, for all your first time baseball fans, up front parking is not a wise choice. Unless you want a new windshield, As I get out of my car Getting ready to watch the Elizabethton River Riders. I grab my notebook, then I hear it, one of the most beautiful sounds in the world. The crack of the ball hitting the bat as the crowd goes wild. All my worries went away and sped towards to the ticket booth to meet little Ms. Mary Beth them. A young lady in charge of the ticket sales. I thought nothing is more fitting for southern baseball than that. I walk into Northeast Community Credit Union park, it is a site for sore eyes. The crowd of fans wearing their teams Shirts and hats,the kids corner complete with a bounce house and pitching setup, the concessions thriving and the merch store packed full of eager fans. Quickly I introduce myself to Maya, a young energetic Assistant GM who gave me a quick tour before introducing me to the GM Brice Ballentine, a graduate from Iowa state in Marketing and communications, driven and enthusiastic who has been in minor league baseball for 10 years working with the Elizabethton twins to the Hickory Bee’s, Brice has worked with numerous MLB affiliates from the Angels, Rangers, Brewers and more. Having exactly what it takes ro build a successful baseball organization. We continued the tour of the stadium, until coming to two doors “This is why we are called the river riders” The double door swung open and there a couple feet from the stadium is the Watauga river. Every team has been renamed to represent something prominent and throughout Elizabethton the high level of outdoor recreation to include the river is important to them. So was born the river riders. Who recently just came off a grand slam walk off home run victory. Excitement is in the area and the thousands in attendance are ready for a great game. Brices states” as the staff we have no outcome with the team, to us it’s all about the fan experience.” And that is exactly what they got an experience like no other complete with a fireworks presentation after the game. As I walked through the crowd I saw multiple people wearing their old Elizabethton Twins gear, I spoke with a few including Andrew McGuire” we have been through alot of changes but we are still here, we miss our twins. It’s just good to finally have baseball back.” said McGuire. A father of a self proclaimed baseball family. His son Ryan, a middle school baseball player proclaimed “ I love watching the defense, being a ball player getting the opportunity to learn from watching these guys, It is a higher level of play” jokingly he added “ I am not a big fan of the umps though.” the family has been going to games for over a decade and said they will continue to support the River riders. “If it’s a sport we are in it”

I continued my tour of the beautiful ballpark taking in all aspects of the game. Including some of the River raiders staff like Lilly Dawson an ETSU student and Bartender/ Concession worker “It is a great environment, great leadership and I get to watch baseball Lilly said “I love baseball and It’s great to see it continue in Elizabethton “ she went on to confess she was a big Dansby Swanson” the shortstop for the Atlanta Braves and once a star at Vanderbilt college. “ It would have been amazing to get to see him play in a league like this.” And honestly that is exactly the format of this league, big time college players putting on a performance and bettering their craft.

The Seventh inning stretch is starting to wind down with the Greeneville Flyboys leading. Honestly with a strong pitching performance. About that time I noticed one lady in particular behind home plate by the fence cheering on Elizabethton and Oklahoma Marcus Brown as he was stepping up to bat “Let’s Go Marcus” she screamed “ Focus” as I looked over I saw an Oklahoma State Purse. Walkingover towards here I asked “ I take it you are Marcus Brown’s mother” Mrs. Brown proudly stated “ you assumed right.” With smooth swing Marcus gets a single quickly making his way to first as mom lets out a cheer. Mrs. Brown stated they reside from Springdale, Arkansas and make trips to she their son play in the Appy league as often as possible. “We are 14 hours away so we come down for 10 days here and there staying at and Airbnb. It’s alot of fun and this league is amazing” she stated “ it’s amazing here, we love teh climate, been to all the Tri Cities, we enjoy hiking and everyone is so nice. We also love how dog friendly it is.

Unfortunately for the river riders it just wasn’t their night as The Flyboys Ace Pitcher Cameron Wagoner put on a clinic. Coming off the mound earlier striking out 11 of the 12 batters he had faced. But there was still some game left to play actually there were games all around to be Especially for the kiddos. Between every inning there was some fun game on the field. FRom sack races to hula hoop contests and the fun didn’t stop there. The staff was continuously interacting with the crowd giving away a luxury fire pit to food certificates. Brice and his staff ensure there is never a moment of down time or boredom. After an unfortunate loss to the Fly boys I got the opportunity to speak with River Rider player Drew Gillespie from Albuquerque,NM and student at southeastern lakeland. “It a pretty cool experience to go from metal bats to wooden. I really love the area, it aot greener here, it’s quiet and the hills are beautiful. Plus I get to play baseball everyday.” Overall the fans have always loved the Twins and their time here, but are beyond excited to see the start of the River Riders era. One thing I heard all night was that the level of play has surpassed all their expectations. It definitely is an exciting time to be a River riders fan. As the fireworks went off in the background I watched a team of young men come together as a team and meshed so quickly despite being from different parts of the nation. Trust me head to Northeast Community Credit Union Park and be a parr of the best show in town .