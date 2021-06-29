By Joshua Gileath

I pull up to Pioneer park, arguably the gem of the Appalachian League. The same field used by Tusculum University, It could rival some of the AA baseball stadiums throughout the country. As soon as I walk up I am greeted by Mrs Kim Jaynes, a smiling face that has been a part of the Greeneville program for over 12 years. As she scans each ticket going through she knows each and every face, “I see very little of the game but make the best relationships working here.” I quickly met up with Kat Foster, the General Manager of The Greeneville Flyboys; as she gives me a tour of the facility she explains to me the story behind the name Flyboys. After much research into the history of Greeneville, the organization learned about the old airfield previously located just behind the ballpark. The name gave a nod to both the strong history of aviation and attested to the patriotism throughout the area. Kat, as the fans call her, tells me “It’s all about the fans, a bunch of young kids and families of all ages enjoying the game of baseball.” While making my rounds. I met an employee named Nick Iezz, a graduate of Greeneville High and a player himself at Cleveland State. said “It’s the greatest sport in the world, a bunch of young kids playing the game of baseball”. Does it get any better than that? In my opinion, it’s summer at its best. Nick watches the game himself, amazed at the level of play, dreaming to be on this exact stage. Talking with Kat she stated “there isn’t much difference coming from Minor League Baseball to the College Wooden Bat League”. Her goals are to keep the fans excited and into the game while continuing to fight the stigma of the Wooden Bat League. The best NCAA players throughout the nation give everything they have to get a chance at the next big stage. Even in affiliated Rookie Leagues you are getting 18-22 year old men showcasing their talent in hopes of moving up.

While Kat was busy guiding the fan experience, I was able to talk to some of those fans. In 2004, the Houston Astros announced they would be welcoming a new rookie level team in Greeneville,TN and Jerry and Bonnie Williams were one of the first to get their season tickets. As they reminisced, you can see the passion and love both Mr. and Mrs. Williams have for this game and these young men. These past players are like family to them and when the Houston Astros won the world series in 2017, not only was Houston celebrating but half of Greeneville was too. Names like Jose Altuve and Carlos Carrera are super stars and even earned an MVP award, however, we think back and remember, at one time, these stars were slugging it out in Pioneer Park. This love is still carried on with the current players of the new Flyboys team. I have never seen a crowd and fan base love their team as much as this organization. The Greeneville organization has seen numerous change the past few years. Regardless “We love our teams, we stand with them, it’s not easy starting out. I was worried at first with these guys using wooden bats coming from metal ones in college, but they have exceeded every expectation and then some” Williams said. The crowds are a little skeptical, but they will catch on. Kat and her team has done a terrific job,” when asked about keeping his season tickets after the switch, Williams stated confidently, “there was no hesitation”.

Greg Mcgruder moved up here from Florida to help coach wide receivers for the football team at Tusculum. He stated, “It’s a special atmosphere, it gives families something to do in a small

town, I love the interaction with people. I am a people person, I like to see the smiles and these kids are playing their tails off.” Greg along with multiple players and families stated “you guys are the nicest people I have ever met.” southern hospitality at its nest

Flyboy fans, you have a team to be proud of on both sides of the ball. I am not sure what it is but you guys have just clicked. If you ask the manager, Alan Regier “these boys just meshed, and quick, they came together as a team”. Strategic hits and sacrifices to get RBI’s, Coach Regier has these boys dialed in. As to the pitching, Appalachian League player of the week, Cameron Wagoner pitched 4 innings against 12 batters with 11 strikeouts, 0 hits, 0 on base 0BB; 12 up, 12 down, enough said. Then you have a young man they call “Big Country”. Zane Robbins, whose parents drove all the way from Millville, Pennsylvania to see their son play. “It’s amazing to see your son play on this level; we have been doing this our whole life, well his whole life and it’s good to see his hard work pay off” said Mr. Robinson. They weren’t the only parents there to cheer on their kiddos. Derrick Rabb Jrs, Parents made the trip from Charlotte and after the game everyone was all hugs and smiles, you could feel a sense of pride.

I will wrap this up with the individual who blew my mind the most, the skipper, the manager of the team, Alan Regier. This man was born to do this. Midway through the interview I was ready to run through a brick wall. He started out stating he has empathy for the fanbase for losing their organization and understands their frustration. He then went on to promise that by July 5th he will have this team ready and where they need to be.

The Coach stated “it’s been nothing but 100% love from the fans, the players love being here and his goal is to put on a great show night after night. You have some fans that are loyal to affiliate ball and then you have some that would show up if a little league team plays. These are top tier teams and top tier players, those same players will be there signing autographs, handing out balls and broken bats. We want to be in the community and for the community to eventually buy in, therefore I want my players out there helping the community”. Without community there is no team. It seems that Greeneville Baseball is here to stay and that is largely in part to the staff, coaches, and players and fans who embrace the Greeneville community as family. .