By Joshua Gilreath

It’s thirsty Thursday and is by far the biggest crowd I have seen through this tour of teams, 3,531 fans to be exact. One thing is for sure, Johnson City loves them some baseball or just good drink specials, either way, it has an atmosphere like no other. The Captain in charge of running this successful program is Kiva Fuller, General Manager of the Johnson City Doughboys. “We have put the word out there anyway possible; TV, Radio, billboards, you name it”, Kiva stated. “These young men on the field could be MLB’s top prospects. The level of play has blown my mind, rivaling upper AA baseball. These prospects are some of the greatest players in the nation,” she continued.

After she ran off to continue the fan experience, I thought to myself, where do I start? There were so many people having a blast, so I jumped right in with the fans. I spoke with Caleb Fanning, an ETSU student and local Tee Ball coach. “I have seen so much about the game and love for baseball so it’s a win-win. As a coach I like to see different situations play out and apply it as a coach”. Fanning added “It’s different but like seeing younger players learn using the wooden bats. The fans see the level of play and have exceeded expectations, it has to continue.” The atmosphere is buzzing and the players and fans are feeding off the excitement.

Ryan Leach is another fan who I ran into. He said “the play has exceeded all expectations, I just wanted baseball here”. Initially, he was upset that the MLB affiliation went away, however after watching some of the play, he said he “was glad to have such great baseball in our backyard” and “shockingly enough, my family wants to come, I don’t have to drag them here, they want to be here; I will be back and look forward to getting season tickets”. He is one of many people I spoke to who said they didn’t care about the name on the field, they were loyal to the team.

Speaking of the team name, I’ve heard many scoff at the idea of a team named “Doughboys”. However, the name Doughboys should bring out the pride and honor of our area’s military affiliations. In World War I, infantry men spent days traveling through the trenches, covered in dirt, fighting for ground. At the end of the day, they looked like they were covered in a fine layer of flour, thus getting the name of “Doughboys”. In Johnson City, there is a statue which pays homage to these soldiers and the Doughboys is a continuation of that tradition as the original Johnson City ball team was the “Soldiers”.

Seeing a familiar face from the Cardinals days, I chatted with Mitchell Larkin. Now an Account Executive for Van Wanger at ETSU he stated “I really like that they kept the fan experience alive and fun for all ages. It’s good to see a legacy continue that we started years ago, to see the traditions stay the same; it’s a sense of pride.” Mitchell and his team worked hard to make the stadium the number one voted Rookie League Ball Park for three years running. With the atmosphere and smiling faces I witnessed, it seems that legacy is alive and thriving.

As a whole, everyone is proud to host these teams and players. They bring notoriety and positive attention to our regions. One such player is ETSU student and Pitcher, Andrew Ronne. He is a talented and highly recruited young man who is proud to represent not only his school, but his community and the great State of Tennessee. These ball games represent a renewed energy in our region, this game was wild and exciting. Towards the last inning, Kiva came up to me and summed it up perfectly; she said, “Look at the ballpark, it’s wild, people are enjoying themselves and having fun, come be a part of this atmosphere”.