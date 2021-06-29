By Joshua Gilreath

Hunter Wright Stadium, the home of the Kingsport Ax-Men, For the faithful not much has changed from the Mets days. The same color scheme, the same “K” around the stadium and on the players’ hats. The only difference is the Players are collegiate and they are now referred to as the Kingsport Ax-Men. Why? It is a small reference to the past when Daniel Boone and his “wilderness men”, who started their trail in Kingsport, were referred to as “Ax-Men”.

The first person that greets you at the gates is Steve Brice, General Manager of the Ax-Men. Steve has been working with Minor League and Major League Baseball since 2007 and was the perfect fit for Kingsport. With experience on every level from rookie ball to working with the Cincinnati Reds. He was actually on vacation in Orlando when he got the call to take over at Kingsport and instead of heading home he came straight to the Tri Cities.

I wanted to do something different and speak with those die hard fans that have seen both leagues and what they think of the summer wooden bat league. Steve Fallin stated “I didn’t know if they would be back honestly, then out of the blue, I was excited that people wanted to watch baseball. It’s great to see the park up and going and the play’s the same, normal as always, it’s like nothing changed.” It was fathers day so there were games going on, non stop fun between the innings, even on the field. It was a contontagious atmosphere, you couldn’t help yourself. It was like something was just drawing you to join the “YMCA” conga line. Above the stadium seating you will find the Wicked Weed Pavilion, a popular destination on hot summer days. Tori Williams was the bartender running the area who has been working for Kingsport for the past 3 years. “There has been more come out this year than in the past few years, I think Covid has people missing baseball. I am a baseball fan, so it’s a no- brainer for me. Come out enjoy great baseball and a cold drink” Tori said. Honestly, she’s right, there is no better way to enjoy a summer night.

On the field there is an old fashion pitchers duel going on with the score locked up 0-0. If you love baseball you know that it’s a chess game. Just waiting on someone to mess up, just once. Sydney Allen was the master of ceremonies for the fun on and off the field. I was able to catch up to her right after she had a chorus of young baseball fans sing the 7th inning stretch (perfect by the way, better than Harry Caray). She said there has been a lot of participation this year, especially from the kids. Then Sydney gives the quote of the year, “what’s better than the crack of the bat on a summer night.” And honestly that sums up this entire article, that is why people have been coming back for over a hundred years.

I got the opportunity to speak to Paula Salinas, mother of the Ax-men 1st baseball MJ Rodriguez. “It’s been really fun coming out here, it’s beautiful, the weather, the people, it’s all amazing. The team has been so welcoming” Paula stated. “His father played minor league ball and it’s exactly like the minors. MJ has made a ton of friends and his cousin plays shortstop so we get to see both” she continued. About that time MJ came up to bat so we stopped to watch him do what he does best. This is when the worst possible thing that can happen..happens. MJ

took a wild pitch directly to head, complete silence fell over the crowd. This is a beautiful game, but this is the ugly part and there I was with his biggest fan, his momma. Some time goes by and MJ starts to move and then with assistance, walks off the field. His mom turned to me and with a sigh of relief and a small smile stated “that’s scary”. MJ is tough, just like a true Ax-Man.

Being a baseball fan I couldn’t wait to talk to the Ax-Men’s hitting coach Jermaine Curtis, former MLB player who went to the World Series in 2013 with the Cardinals. “The level of play is really good, these guys are gonna get drafted, Salinas here is gonna be a star. They are developing playing against great competition and will only get better” Curtis said. “The other day we went to Macado’s and got those Armageddon wings, you know, the really hot ones. We were out there with the fans hanging out seeing who could eat the wings. It was a really good time to be out there with the fans. We want to be in the community”.

To sum this whole experience up, Steve Brice put it best, “Boyd Sports has been great and has worked hard to make sure that baseball is back in East Tennessee. Fans are upset that the Mets are gone and I get it, imagine no baseball around here forever and with Covid we got a preview of that”. Thankfully, Baseball is back and the level of play is great. Come out…it’s baseball. You’re gonna have fun and enjoy the amazing experience.