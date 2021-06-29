MECC Foundation and Ballad Health partner to host golf tournament for the Lee County Endowed Scholarship 

The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation is pleased to announce the MECC – Ballad Health Golf Classic, benefitting the Lee County Endowed Scholarship, will be held on Friday, July 16, at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville.

Registration for the Captain’s Choice tournament will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. The tournament will feature two flights, putting and chipping contests, as well as “Most Accurate Drive” and “Closest to the Pin” prizes. Players who hit a hole-in-one on Hole # 5 will win a 2021 Chevrolet automobile sponsored by Freedom Chevrolet of Big Stone Gap.

The entry fee is $75 per person, or $300 per 4-person team. The entry fee includes breakfast, mulligan package, gift, goodie bag, range balls, cart fees, green fees, and lunch.

All proceeds will benefit the Lee County Endowed Scholarship and will be matched by a donor. The Lee County Endowed Scholarship was launched in 2018 by a group of community volunteers. Thanks to contributions and support generated by the golf tournament as well as gifts and other events, the scholarship was able to award its first recipient in 2019 and will award three scholarships this year.

Three levels of corporate sponsorships are available: Bronze – $500; Silver – $1,000, and Gold – $1,500 and up. Corporate sponsors receive a team(s), a hole sign, and recognition at the tournament. Hole sponsorships are available for a fully tax-deductible gift of $50 to the MECC Foundation. Signs will be placed on the golf course recognizing all hole sponsors.

Businesses or individuals needing information or wishing to be a sponsor, enter a team, or provide a prize may call Jeri Bledsoe, Tournament Coordinator, at (276) 523-9078, or by e-mail at jbledsoe@mecc.edu.

Financial gifts to the Lee County Endowed Scholarship are fully tax-deductible and are always welcomed and appreciated. Gifts of any amount may be sent to MECC Foundation, Attn: Lee County Endowed Scholarship, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA, 24219.