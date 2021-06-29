Opening Reception for July Exhibiting Artist and Author of the Moon Bound Girl series, Leigh Ann Agee!

About Leigh Ann Agee

Leigh Ann Agee is a renowned artist who has been creating, painting and inspiring for over 30 years. Growing up in Tennessee, Leigh Ann was always drawn to art, but did not feel that art could be any more than a hobby for her as she had no formal education. However, her passion grew and she began to see that art was her true calling. Leigh Ann picked up a paint brush, and hasn’t put one down since.

As an award-winning muralist, Leigh Ann spent the first part of her career painting over 1,000 walls and rooms throughout the southeast. She created custom murals for schools, nurseries, public projects and private homes. When she realized that people were connecting with her work and becoming inspired by her murals, she set out on a journey to bring her life’s work to more people, in a more personal manner – that’s how Moon Bound Girl was born.

Leigh Ann created the Moon Bound Girl brand to house colorful characters that inspire others to hope, love and dream, too. Her mission is to create meaningful art that connects with the inner passion of others. Moon Bound Girl’s story – and Leigh Ann’s – show that if you follow your heart, anything is possible.

Moon Bound Girl is available in the form of a boutique styled book, canvas prints, custom paintings, posters and stationery. Leigh Ann currently lives outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where she is dreaming up new characters, stories and products for Moon Bound Girl.

ARTIST STATEMENT

“I love creating art, and I want each piece from Moon Bound Girl to exude the joy and inspiration I feel when I paint. Moon Bound Girl believes in dreaming big, shooting for the stars and following your heart. I believe that if you do what you love, the whole world will be a better place thanks to the joy you bring. I am blessed to share the mission of Moon Bound Girl through its main character, Melody, whose passion is singing, because she truly represents the dreamer and artist in all of us.”

Goofy Giraffes is a line I created to laugh with. I love giraffes and think their expressions are so comical and fun. They may not be Moon Bound Girls, but giraffes can dream too! That’s why I have them doing all kinds of fun things in my paintings!

