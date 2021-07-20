BLIPPI THE MUSICAL CONTINUES NORTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH A SPECIAL STOP IN Johnson City, TN

The educational children’s character is set to bring his act from the screen to the stage on August 22nd

Tickets on sale Friday, July 16th via www.freedomhall-tn.com

“Blippi and his friends lead the audience on a journey of discoveries that keep everyone smiling. The show is a rousing success.”

– BroadwayWorld

Today, children’s YouTube sensation Blippi announces additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date in Johnson City on August 22nd. Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale July 16th with pre-sales beginning July 15th.

Fans can visit blippithemusical.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Blippi Live social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Blippi’s first tour is bringing the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi’s appeal lies in his wonder and in the way he looks at the world. He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.

Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. Stevin John does not appear in the live show. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character, he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, Stevin John added, “I won’t be on the road, but I am obviously extremely involved with the whole process.”

ABOUT BLIPPI

