Nowhere in the constitution are the words “Separation of church and state.” exist

Today’s America has come under attack from all different direction. From the media, to special interest groups and everyone is clamoring to figure where America fits into the world. And in reality it doesn’t nor is it supposed to we were created to stand apart, and one aspect of that is the constitution. How many times have we as Americans heard the title phrase spoken in the media, it is usually used to take something away from us, or just simply to try and win an argument, well it was used to take prayer out of our schools and in the process weaken our school systems, it was used to remove the ten commandments from government buildings, but is it really in the constitution? Is this one phrase that so many wield like a sword apart of our heritage? And does anyone really care anymore? Or are we content with just letting God be removed from America altogether?

The simple short answer is no- those words are nowhere in the constitution- the words “Separation of Church and state” do not exist at all. So where did they come from? And why do so many use them? Actually these words came from a letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to a group of Baptists in Connecticut—several years after the Constitution was ratified. What the Constitution’s First Amendment does say is that government shall make no law “respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Once we begin to remove God from of our government, (the same government that built itself on and around God) we take away the very foundation on which we stand and I do not need to tell you what will happen when you have no foundation.

Our founding fathers saw in us a great nation before it ever was one, and almost all of the signers of the declaration of independence were Christian and here is proof.

“Oh, eternal and everlasting God, direct my thoughts, words and work. Wash away my sins in the immaculate blood of the Lamb and purge my heart by Thy Holy Spirit. Daily, frame me more and more in the likeness of Thy son, Jesus Christ, that living in Thy fear, and dying in Thy favor, I may in thy appointed time obtain the resurrection of the justified unto eternal life. Bless, O Lord, the whole race of mankind and let the world be filled with the knowledge of Thee and Thy son, Jesus Christ.”

– George Washington, Prayer

“I … [rely] upon the merits of Jesus Christ for a pardon of all my sins.”

– Samuel Adams

“The Declaration of Independence laid the cornerstone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity.”

– John Adams

“…that all may bow to the scepter of our Lord Jesus Christ and that the whole Earth may be filled with his glory.”

– John Hancock, as Governor of Massachusetts 1791

“Let the children…be carefully instructed in the principles and obligations of the Christian religion. This is the most essential part of education.”

– Benjamin Rush

“He is the best friend to American liberty, who is most sincere and active in promoting true and undefiled religion, and who sets himself with the greatest firmness to bear down on profanity and immorality of every kind. Whoever is an avowed enemy of God, I scruple not to call him an enemy to his country.”

– John Witherspoon

“The rights essential to happiness. . . . We claim them from a higher source — from the King of kings and Lord of all the earth.”

– John Dickinson

All of the above has a signature on the declaration the one that so many swear should be separate from God and there is so many more that I do not have the room to list. Until we start to stand up for God and our beliefs America will continue to decline and will continue to push us deeper into the dust and our bones will be as Ezekiel saw, dry and desolate once the spirit has been completely pushed out of America, America as we known it will no longer exist, Just Something to ponder.

