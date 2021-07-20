Greeneville community invited to Girl Scouts Baseball Night

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have partnered with area baseball teams to host Girl Scouts Baseball Nights throughout East Tennessee. Current and former Girl Scouts, families, friends, supporters and the community are invited to attend to cheer on the home team – and celebrate local Girl Scouts.

“Summer and baseball just go together,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Girl Scouts and community are just as synonymous, and we love having the opportunity to interact with community members and showcase how our young women are bettering the Tri-Cities region. Partnering with our local baseball teams is a natural fit to celebrate the Girl Scouts in our communities and have some fun this summer – and perhaps introduce Girls Scouts to girls who may want to join this school year.”

At the game, local Girl Scouts will be on-site with information about joining or supporting Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. The top cookie entrepreneurs and Gold Award winners in attendance, as applicable, will be recognized at the game. Girl Scouts also will be handing out boxes of cookies to fans and attendees at the conclusion of the game.

“Baseball fans you don’t want to miss these games,” Fugate said. “You can walk away with the sweet treat of complimentary Girl Scout cookies at the conclusion of these games!”

Discounted tickets are available to Girl Scout members and supporters, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. To purchase these tickets, please contact your troop leader or call 800-474-1912. For details and updates, visit the Girl Scout Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GirlScoutCSA.

For more information about Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, visit girlscoutcsa.org.

