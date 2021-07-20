Hospice Patients In Need of Visitors

Caris Healthcare is in immediate need of compassionate volunteers to provide support to patients and families, as well as assist its clinical teams in the Bristol, VA /Washington County VA area. Hospice volunteers describe their work as gratifying, intellectually stimulating, and emotionally meaningful.Summer training classes will begin soon.

“Being a hospice volunteer has the same reward as the difficulty,” says Annette Howell, who currently is volunteer coordinator for Caris Healthcare. “Providing support for the family at this stage of the patient’s life is so rewarding but it’s often difficult when the patient passes away. However, the good outweighs the bad. Knowing you’ve made a difference in someone’s life when they needed you most is an amazing feeling.”

According to the National Hospice Foundation, a national organization that partners with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization to improve end-of-life care, hospice volunteers are an essential part of an interdisciplinary team that addresses the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the patient and their family. Hospice volunteers describe their work as gratifying, intellectually stimulating, and emotionally meaningful.

In addition to working directly with patients and families in their homes, other important volunteer areas include providing clerical help in the office, as resource contact for memorial services and , public relations or aiding with community events.

The Caris HealthcareBristol, VA office covers the counties of Grayson, Russell, Smyth, Tazwell, Washington, and the City of Bristol VA.

Caris believes in providing compassionate care to each and every patient that we serve, and we are honored to have touched the lives of over 40,000 patients and their families since it was founded. With each patient, each family member, and every step of our journey, our vision has not wavered – Caris is driven to provide World Class end-of-life care.

For more information, please contact Annette Howell at 276-494-0465 or email: ahowell@ carishealthcare.com.