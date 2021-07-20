Monday Night Live! in Hendersonville, NC

July 19, August 2, August 16 & August 30, 2021

Every Friday Night / 7 pm-9 pm / Free

Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street, Hendersonville, NC

Experience an array of talented musical artists on a pleasant summer evening at the Monday Night Live! concert series. This year’s concert series features an eclectic line-up from blues to Latin. The free live performances happen Monday night on July 19, August 2, August 16 & August 30, 2021, at the Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street, from 7 pm-9 pm. Enjoy the fresh air, and delight in the one-of-a-kind experience you’ll get from this unique outdoor music venue.

Bring a chair and sit back, relax and enjoy the music from 7 pm-9 pm. The seating area opens after 5:30 pm; early admission is prohibited. Admission is free. Alcoholic beverages, backpacks & coolers are prohibited.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be postponed until 8 pm; if the weather does not cooperate by 8 pm the concert will be canceled.

For additional information call the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority at (828) 693-9708, 800-828-4244 or online at visithendersonvillenc.org

The Monday Night Live! concert series is coordinated, produced, and sponsored by Henderson County Tourism Development Authority.

2021 Concert Schedule

July 19: Mojo Brothers Blues Band (blues)

August 2: Johnnie Blackwell Band (classic rock)

August 16: Picante (Latin)

August 30: The Blake Ellege Band (classic rock)

Concert Series Sponsors: Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Kathy Watkins Owner/ Broker Preferred Realty, Echo Mountain Inn & Henderson County Tourism Development Authority