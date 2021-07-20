Seeking Actors and Vendors for 6th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire

Open Auditions July 24

Vendors Needed – Application Deadline August 14

Darkhorse Entertainment, LLC, invites you to participate in the 6 th Tennessee Medieval Faire in Harriman. The festival is seeking professional performers, costumed street characters, and period-related vendors to recreate the High Middle Ages (circa 1000-1300) in a theatrical way. The theme is “Live the Age of Chivalry,” performed by interactive characters from the legend of Robin Hood.

For those interested in participating as street characters, open auditions will be held on Saturdays July 17 and 24, from 2-5pm, at 150 Culton Lane, Kingston, TN. New auditioners are asked to bring a recent printed selfie. All should come prepared to demonstrate their outdoor performance talents, including singing, speaking loudly with a European accent, and participating in theatre games as directed. Agile adults are preferred, but mature and talented minors will also be considered. Having theatrical experience and an outgoing and friendly disposition are helpful. More information can be found at www.tmfaire.com/ theroyalplayers.

Professional comedy, dance, and acoustic musical stage acts are encouraged to audition as soon as possible by emailing performance details and video link(s) to DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net.

The Faire is also seeking vendors to help bring the village of Nottingham to life. Vendors must make and sell their own wares. All work will be juried to ensure quality and fit. Medieval crafts may include leather, glass, wood, cloth, metal, henna, face-painting, and hair-braiding. Medieval foods may include turkey legs, gyros, kabobs, loaded baked potatoes, Scotch eggs, bread bowl soup, pastries, fruit, and desserts. Please visit www.tmfaire.com/vendor- fillable-form to fill out the online application and download the vending guidelines. The application deadline is August 14 (or until filled) and there is no fee to apply. The vending fee of $40 per day for crafts and $80 per day for food (if paid by check) for a 12’ selling frontage would be due after approval by September 4.

The Tennessee Medieval Faire is an outdoor themed entertainment-oriented interactive family-friendly festival. Dates are October 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 2021. Hours are 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. For more information, please visit www.TMFaire.com, follow the Tennessee Medieval Faire on Facebook, or call 865-376-0319.

Live the Age of Chivalry!