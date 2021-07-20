Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park Seasonal Interpretive Programs – July 21 – 25

History at Home with Slade Nakoff & Matthew Simerly

COVID-19 GUIDELINES: Face masks are optional on park grounds and inside park facilities. Social distancing of 6 feet is recommended. The park visitors center closes Sat. between the hours of 11:00 and 12:00 for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms may close periodically for additional cleaning.

Carter Mansion Tour

July 22, 24 & 30 1:30 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 12

Join park Interpreter Slade Nakoff for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Sabine Hill Guided Tour

July 23, 25, 29 & 31 1:30 pm

Join park Interpreter Matthew Simerly for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Wednesday July 21st

10:30 a.m. “Starting a fire with flint and steel” –Learn how to start a fire with flint and steel. Great for backpackers and hikers. Join seasonal interpretive ranger Matthew Simerly as he shows you how to make a fire quickly and easily. Matthew will show you where to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until you can build a fire from it.

2:00 p.m. “Tartan Weaving” –Join Slade Nakoff as he begins the journey of creating tartan fabric on a floor loom just as it would have been done during the 18th century. He will begin with a simple check, and then progress onwards towards more complex tartans. Meet in the Visitor Center.

Thursday July 22nd

10:30 a.m. “Working Leather” –Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates and discusses the leatherworking trade during the 18th century while creating a Scottish sporran fit for a Jacobite. Meet in the visitor’s center. Duration: 30 minutes

2:00 p.m. “Dress to Impress” –Fashion was just as important to people in the 1770’s as it is for people today. From hats to shoes, seasonal interpretive ranger Matthew Simerly will show the ins and outs of the fashions of 1770’s including what men would have worn, from a gentleman in good standing to a pioneer on the frontier.

Friday July 23rd

10:30 a.m. “Evolution of firearms” –Take a look through time and see the type of guns that the pilgrims carried up to the guns used in the Civil War. Join Matthew Simerly as he explains how firearms changed over time from Jamestown to Gettysburg. See a live musket fire in real time. Learn how these tools for hunting and war work, and the history behind them. Meet on the deck outside the visitor center. Duration 20 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “The Colonial Gunsmith” –Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates and describes the work of a gunsmith during the 18th century, along with the methods of the trade. Meet in the visitor’s center. Duration: 30 minutes.

Saturday July 24th

10:30 “Finger Weaving” –Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates finger weaving while he works on a beaded strap for a powder horn. This is a program for all ages. Meet inside the visitor center. Duration: 30 minutes.

2:00 pm. “Chat with a Longhunter” –Meet and talk with a Longhunter as he explains why he would risk life and limb on the frontier, hunting for over a year at a time away from home. Listen as he explains about what he does daily as he tells about the dangers that he would face. Learn how the Longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains so the settlers could follow in their footsteps. Presented by Matthew Simerly inside the fort. Duration 30 minutes.

Sunday July 25th

10:30 “Meet with a Continental Soldier” –Come meet a continental soldier and hear about life in Washington’s Army. Learn about everyday life and duty in camp and the hardships that a common soldier would have faced. Learn reasons why he enlisted and fought. See and handle the weapons and equipment that a common soldier would have used. Presented by Matthew Simerly inside the fort. Meet at Fort Watauga. Duration: 30 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “A Shoemakers Work” –During the 18th century shoes were a long process to make. Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates and describes the everyday work of a cobbler during the 18th century while he continues work on a pair of colonial shoes. This event will be held inside the fort. Duration: 30 minutes.

