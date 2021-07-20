WKMA – Music & Makers Festival coming August 7 

Celebrate regional craft with WKMA’s “Music & Makers” festival! Join us Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12:00pm – 6:00pm at William King Museum of Art for a full day of fun. This family friendly event will feature music, beer, food, demos, vendors and more. Admission to the event and concert are free. Beer and food must be purchased separately.

From 12:00pm – 3:00pm, join artisans such as Gene Blevins, Melinda Fritts, Audra Rasnake and Michael Dees for demos on flint knapping, wheel throwing, paper piecing and chair caning. Living History Interpreter, Michael Henningsen, will be presenting William King Living History at 12:00pm.

Next, sit in on our panel discussion “Furniture Design and Function; 19th Century – Now” from 1:30pm – 2:30pm. Panelists include Amber (Clawson) Albert, Manager of Community and Academic Learning at Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Curtis Buchanan, historic chairmaker from Jonesborough, TN, and Annie Evelyn, contemporary furniture maker and co-founder of Crafting the Future, a collective of artists working together to provide equitable opportunities in the arts.

Music, presented by Middlefork Records, starts at 3:00pm with Ron Short and the Possum Playboys, followed by Fritz & Co. Enjoy the bands or check out our staff-led tours of the galleries. Current exhibitions include “Tennessee Fancy: Decorative Arts of Northeast Tennessee 1780 – 1940,” “A Painting Tradition,” “Mastering Craft: Contemporary Concepts from Regional Makers,” and our permanent gallery, the “Betsy K. White Cultural Heritage Gallery.” Food and vendors will be present throughout the day.

No tickets required! Event is sponored by A Likely Yarn in Abingdon, VA. Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 x113 to learn more.

William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for class es and events on WKMA’s website.