Henry Glover: The Musical Alchemist of King Records

Birthplace of Country Music Museum Virtual Speaker Series Aug. 3

In the late 1940s, Henry Glover was one of the most successful and influential African American executives in the record business. As the head of A&R and staff producer for the independent label King Records, which was white-owned, Glover produced, arranged, and composed a number of R&B and country classics.

Glover‘s musical prowess led him to successfully rearrange country songs for the R&B audience and vice versa, and he shaped the “country boogie” sound with the Delmore Brothers that heavily influenced rockabilly and rock music in the 1950s.

Glover‘s work helped King Records to become one of the largest independent record labels of its time and he would eventually start his own label, RCO Productions, with Levon Helm. Also a talented songwriter, Glovercrafted a number of tunes recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Dinah Washington, The Platters, and B. B. King, to name a few.

On Tuesday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m. EDT the Birthplace of Country Music Museum will host a fascinating discussion about Glover‘s remarkable career, and the music he made, led by Charlie Dahan, Recording Industry Professor at Middle Tennessee State University. Dahan has co-authored two books, Gennett Records and Starr Piano, and has recently been involved in several historic restoration projects including King Records, Gennett Records, Hank Snow’s Rainbow Ranch, FAME Studios, and Stax Museum/Soulsville. Formerly, Dahan was A&R Director at Shanachie Records, a booking agent with the Roots Agency, and co-owner of Larchmont Recordings.

The museum’s Virtual Speaker Series is free and open to the public, but you must pre-register to attend the online event via Zoom. To pre-register, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.