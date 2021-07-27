Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: August 2021- Programs and Events

Come Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty!

Carter Mansion Tour

August 1, 5, 7, 13, 15, 19, 21, 27, 29 1:30 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 12

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join park Interpreter Slade Nakoff for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Sabine Hill Guided Tour

August 6, 8, 12, 14, 20, 22, 26, 28 1:30 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 12

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join park Interpreter Matthew Simerly for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

18th Annual Elizabethton Butterfly Count

Saturday, August 7, 2021 9:00 am

Meet naturalist Don Holt at Sycamore Shoals for this day-long winged adventure across town. The morning is spent at Sycamore Shoals and the afternoon in other areas of Elizabethton. Come for all or part of the day! (there is a small fee if you with to have your name included on the official count list.)

Sponsored by the North American Butterfly Association. (Rain Date to be announced).

Fall Gardening with Ben Hunter

Saturday, August 7, 2021 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Gardener extraordinaire, Ben Hunter, will be joining us to share his experiences and techniques for growing the garden of your dreams! Each program meets in the park Gathering Place.

Sponsored by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners.

Watauga Valley Art League Meeting

Sunday, August 8, 2021 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

This monthly meeting is open to all! Each month a unique program is planned that ranges from talks, to demos, to hands on projects.

Creek Critter Catchin’

Monday, August 9, 2021 10:00 am -11:00 am

Cost: $6.00 Limit: 10

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Ranger Davis for a cool and refreshing walk through the waterways of the Watauga River and discover the different creatures that call it home! Please bring footwear that you don’t mind getting wet or muddy, no flip-flops. You may bring your own catchin’ tools if you’d like. No children younger than 5. Parents who wish to assist their child do not need to register. Program will be cancelled/rescheduled in the event of severely inclement weather or abnormally high-water levels. All critters will be released at the end of the program.

Tomahawk Throwing Workshop

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Cost: $6.00 Max: 6

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Ranger Jason Davis for a hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American Frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children younger than 12. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water, all other supplies will be provided. Please don’t bring your own tomahawk unless it is an 18th century reproduction. Meet inside Fort Watauga, subject to cancellation due to significantly inclement weather.

Watauga Valley Art League Show

August 11th – 22nd, 2021 Mon-Sat: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sun: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Join us at Sycamore Shoals for the 50th Anniversary of the Watauga Valley Art League Show.

Fellowship English Country Dancing

Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome! The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. No cost to attend. Open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. Meet in the Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.

Death Comes to the Carter Mansion

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 7:00 pm

Adults – $10.00; 17 and under – $8:00; Tax included Max: 12

Not recommended for small children

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

In the late 18th century and early 19th century death was viewed much differently than it is today. Join Museum Curator Chad Bogart for a special after-hours program at the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest frame house, and learn about the strange and sometimes bizarre customs, rituals, and superstitions surrounding death and funerals in early America.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.

Old Time Music Jam – Led by Art Lang

Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region each month. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play and instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes!

Introduction to Tree Identification

Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:00 am

Admission: $6.00; 6 and under free: Tax included Max: 10

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin at Sycamore Shoals for a guided hike along the banks of the Watauga River identifying native tree species by their bark as well as their leaf patterns. Whether you are an expert or just beginning this introduction to tree identification is perfect for you!

Sunrise Hike

Friday, August 27, 2021 6:00 am

Admission: $6.00; 6 and under free: Tax included Max: 10

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin for a sunrise hike along the banks of the Watauga River. Learn about the different historical events that took place here at the park. Coffee is not required but recommended. Meet in the picnic area beside the Visitor Center.

Cherokee Heritage Day

Saturday, August 28, 2021 10:00 am – 5:00pm

Adults – $6.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $3.00; 6 and under free

Pre-Registration Not Required

Sycamore Shoals is forever linked with the rich traditions and influence of the Native Cherokee. Join us for a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historical presentations. Activities include traditional Cherokee dance, music, language, cooking demonstrations, and skills such as basketmaking, finger weaving, beadwork, and woodcarving. Contact the park for a detailed schedule.

Walking in Frontier Footsteps

Sunday, August 29, 2021 2:00 pm

Admission: $6.00; 6 and under free: Tax included Max: 15

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Museum Curator Chad Bogart for a special guided interpretive walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path. Discover the historical events that took place surrounding Sycamore Shoals and their significance to the formation of our State and Country. Dress appropriately for the weather as we will be taking a casual stroll on the walking path and through the park grounds. Portions of the walk will include ground that may not be flat or solid for people with mobility challenges.

Please no pets

History at Home

Registration required: www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

We invite you to join our Seasonal Interpreters, Slade Nakoff and Matthew Simerly for a summer of fun and educational programs! Programs include frontier skills, Junior Ranger Programs, and so much more!

For further information, Call or Text – Sycamore Shoals State Park at 423-543-5808

Visitors Center Hours:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Sunday

Our Visitors Center is closed on most State holidays.

Park grounds are open from dawn until dusk.

In the event of extremely inclement winter weather, contact the park about program cancelations and park office closings.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park – 1651 W. Elk Avenue- Elizabethton, TN 37643

423-543-5808

sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com facebook.com/sycamoreshoals

tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals friendsofsycamoreshoals.org