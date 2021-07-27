THE GATHERING AT PAINT ROCK FARM ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL FESTIVAL DATES FOR SEPTEMBER 24-26, 2021

The Gathering at Paint Rock Farm, a new curated three-day live music, arts, camping, and family-friendly experience, has just announced its inaugural dates for September 24-26, 2021, at Paint RockFarm, an outdoor haven of natural splendor spanning across 160 acres of majestic land overlooking the French Broad River, in Hot Springs, NC. The Gathering is a calling for people looking for a new way to unplug from the daily digital grind and to connect with the great outdoors and each other to celebrate the joy of life. The event will be headlined Friday by vibrant Asheville, NC-based instrumental powerhouse Toubab Krewe, Saturday headliner New Orleans Mardi Gras Jazz Tribal Gold and will also include performances by Jonathan Scales Fourchesta, Natti Lovejoys, Wandering Hours, Lazy Birds, Clover and The Sunman, Adi the Monk, Greg Olsen and Chris Rosser, and more. Attending guests will be treated to two nights of overnight camping and three days of active and outdoor activities such as yoga, kirtan music, outdoor education classes, foraging, live music performances, guided nature hikes, BigFoot storytelling sessions, and art classes. Throughout the weekend, there will be displays of Off-Grid systems and nomadic lifestyle workshops (solar, bus, van builds, living on the road, etc.). Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indian Chief Juan Pardo will host a reading from his children’s book, When the Morning Comes and lead a crown making class for the youth. John Grant Jr. of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will share stories and music of the beauty and grace of Cherokee Culture. For event and ticketing information, visit GatheringAtPaintRockFarm.com.

WHAT: The Gathering at Paint Rock Farm

WHEN: September 24-26, 2021

WHERE: Paint Rock Farm, 1295 Paint Rock Road, Hot Springs, NC

TICKETS: VIP, General Admission, and Camping Passes Available on Wednesday, July 21st at 12pm ET

The Gathering at Paint Rock Farm is created by Chris Nelson and Tama Dickerson, co-owners of Paint Rock Farm, music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, that believe in sourcing and spotlighting the best of regional musicians, artists, teachers, vendors, and community partners. “We have carefully curated a family friendly experience that blends music, nature, and spirit and transcends beyond just another music festival,” says Chris Nelson. “The last 18 months have brought us both a challenge and an opportunity to discover who we want to be and how we want to live. Nature has come to the forefront as one of the most powerful healing agents of this time. Hundreds of guests came to Paint Rock Farm in 2020 to safely find solace and renewal in nature, including many talented musicians, and the idea of a music festival was born,” says Tama Dickerson. “This is an opportunity to spend 3 days making new connections, learning from each other, and creating a bright new future that embraces our diversity and brings our relationship to nature back into the forefront of our lives.”

A limited number of Advance GA passes will be available for $125, and Regular (GA) passes will be available for $150 afterwards. Each GA pass includes entry to the event and a walk-in, primitive camping site. VIP passes are currently $250 in advance and $300 for full-price tickets for one person and feature premium stage viewing; access to VIP Lounge with amenities; daily happy hour service with complimentary food and beverages; continental breakfast each morning, private restrooms and showers and more to be announced soon. The Gathering will also offer upgraded passes such as a Car Camping Pass, which features (1) designated camping spot measuring 20’x20’ and is reserved for up to 4 guests and one vehicle. An RV Camping Pass featuring a 20X30 space (without hook up), youth passes and family ticket packages. Single day passes for this event are not available at this time.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 21st at 12 pm ET via GatheringAtPaintRockFarm.com. Festival tickets all include general entry to the event and overnight camping. Children under the age of 5 years old will be admitted free.

Website: GatheringAtPaintRockFarm.com

Facebook & Instagram: @GatheringAtPaintRockFarm

Hastags: #TheGatheringatPaintRockFarm