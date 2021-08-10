49 WINCHESTER WINS FLOYDFEST ‘21 “ON THE RISE” BAND COMPETITION, SIGNS WITH NEW WEST RECORDS & CAA

Burgeoning alt-country five piece 49 Winchester made their home state of Virginia proud this week, securing the title of “On the Rise” winners at FloydFest ‘21~Odyssey. The group, led by triple-threat singer/songwriter and guitarist Isaac Gibson have grown a sizable following since the release of their third studio album, III, which drew applause from the likes of American Songwriter, Cowboys & Indians, Whiskey Riff, The Boot, WNRN and more last year.

Rolling Stone recently predicted 49 Winchester as a “frontrunner for this year’s ‘On the Rise’ award,” praising their set as “an hour-long whirlwind of alt-country and southern rock.” The Appalachian-soul trail blazers will return to FloydFest next year as a featured artist, performing multiple sets throughout the weekend including a main stage appearance. Festival goers can look forward to seeing more of 49 Winchester this season with performances slated at Hoxeyville Festival, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Moonshiner’s Ball, plus a headlining set at the first annual Alley Fest in Paintsville, KY alongside Nick Shoulders, Kentucky Headhunters and other roots music mainstays. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.

The excitement continues for 49 Winchester as they link arms with acclaimed Nashville, TN and Athens, GA based label New West Records. President John Allen welcomes the group to the New West family, sharing, “New West is thrilled to partner with 49 Winchester and their killer team. They’re truly a great band and we’re excited to get started.”

The band has also joined the roster at CAA for exclusive booking representation.

With a bright future ahead, 49 Winchester looks forward to sharing their raucous, country-fried sensibilities with the masses. Stay tuned for more announcements and keep up with the band by visiting www.49winchester.com or following 49 Winchester on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

49 Winchester 2021 Tour

8/6 – FARMVILLE VA – North Street Press Club $

8/7 – DUBOIS PA – Treasure Lake *

8/11 – LEXINGTON KY – The Burl &

8/12 – INDIANAPOLIS IN – Duke’s @

8/14 – WELLSTON MI – Hoxeyville Festival

8/18 – CLEVELAND OH – Beachland Ballroom !

8/19 – BARNESVILLE OH – Albert S George Youth Center

8/21 – BUFFALO NY – Buffalo Iron Works *

8/22 – LANCASTER PA – TellUs360 ?

8/28 – BOWLING GREEN KY – Starry Fields Farm Festival

9/1 – ASHEVILLE NC – The Grey Eagle %

9/2 – GREENVILLE SC – Radio Room %

9/3 – CHARLOTTE NC – Heist Brewery %

9/4 – RICHMOND VA – The Broadberry %

9/10-12 – BRISTOL VA/TN – Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

9/16 – MILWAUKEE WI – The Back Room at Colectivo

9/17 – CHICAGO IL – Joe’s on Weed

9/18 – EFFINGHAM IL – Summer Sundown Festival

10/2 – PAINTSVILLE KY – Alley Fest

10/7 – LIVINGSTON KY – Moonshiner’s Ball

$ With Tarrant

*With Steel Woods

& With Cole Channey

@ With Nicholas Jamerson

! With Myron Elkins and The Dying Breed

? With Kevin Daniel

% with Nicholas Jamerson and Wayne Graham