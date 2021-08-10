9th Annual Asheville Off-Road Series makes its move to Ride Kanuga on September 19, 2021 

The 9th Annual Off-Road Series of multi-sport events will take place at a new location for 2021 at Ride Kanuga, located near Asheville in Hendersonville, NC on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The AORS (Asheville Off Road Series) consists of three main events: Asheville Duathlon, Trail Run and Gravel Grinder Bike events. Each of these events gives a wide variety of outdoor enthusiasts the ability to explore either by foot or by two wheels the Western North Carolina trails, gravel roads and scenic country paved roads.

The Asheville Off Road Series was originally designed and created in 2013 by iDaph Events at Biltmore Estate located in Asheville, NC. The race began with only the duathlon (run/bike/run) event and has evolved and grown over the years to meet the needs of our local and regional community of runners and cyclists. “We love hosting an event where off-road, dirt and gravel loving runners, cyclists and multi-sport athletes can each have an opportunity to compete together at the same time and same venue in their favorite discipline. Although the race has moved this year to Ride Kanuga, it gives participants the opportunity to mix it up and try new courses, new trails, gravel roads and a new venue,” said Daphne Kirkwood, Race Director.

Event Info: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 8:00 am at Ride Kanuga, Hendersonville, North Carolina.

New for 2021: This is an e-bike friendly event. E-bike riders will be scored separately in the duathlon and gravel grinder bike events.

Duathlon: The Asheville Duathlon – a 2.5 mile, mostly single-track trail run, 13 mile mixed surface (both paved and gravel/dirt roads) bike, and a final 2.5 mile trail off-road run.

Gravel Events: The Asheville Gravel Grinder Bike Events come packed with something for every type of rider, a 13, 25 or 42 mile option. Whether you are a seasoned athlete, a weekend warrior or scenery seeking rider, these bike events are for you!

5 Mile Trail Run: The Asheville Off Road Series 5 mile trail run is a 2.5 mile loop course (2x) that runs on Ride Kanuga property. With only 160 feet of elevation gain, trail runners will get to enjoy their time on their feet, running through the beautiful woods and trails. The course is mostly single-track trail with a couple of short sections of gravel/dirt roads and a couple really short snippets on paved roads. Get ready to let your legs fly on the Ride Kanuga connector trail and flowy trail near their soon-to-be new office building. Both of these sections are flowy, smooth as butter and fun!

Partners: We are pleased to announce our selection of St. Baldrick’s Foundation as our non-profit partner for the Asheville Off-Road Series. St. Baldrick’s exists to conquer childhood cancers. For more information about St. Baldrick’s and to volunteer please contact events@idaph.net. Participants who donate $25 or more by September 5th will receive a free St. Baldrick’s shirt and wrist band!

For info regarding the event – Visit idaph.net or email support@idaph.net.