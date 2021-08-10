Create Appalachia to Offer Workshop for Local Artists: “Contracts & Copyrights: Legal and Ethical Basics for Creatives” 

Create Appalachia Art & Technology Center,

207 N Boone St., Suite 300, Johnson City, TN 37604

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM

$30 admission (in person)

$20 on Zoom

(email katie@createappalachia.org for a reservation.

For creatives, one of the most important elements of going professional is understanding the legal and ethical implications of creating work for others. “Contracts & Copyrights: Legal and Ethical Basics for Artists” is the August offering in Create Appalachia’s 2021 Arts@Work Series. This professional development series is designed to help regional creatives and creative entrepreneurs equip themselves to earn a good living with their creative work. Led by Cher Cornett, Associate Professor of Digital Media at East Tennessee State University, this interactive workshop will offer insight into how artists can protect themselves on issues of copyright. It will also help creatives understand how to write client contracts and other legal agreements that protect the creative’s interests. This program is appropriate for creatives at all levels—from amateur to seasoned.

As Cher herself explains, “being aware of the rules of professional and ethical fair practice in the business of creating and selling art and other creative products is crucial to your success as an artist. This workshop will familiarize you with some of the practical basics every creator of unique works should know about artists’ rights. I hope people will come with lots of questions and comments!” A community arts advocate; a former creative business owner; and an award-winning graphic designer and photographer; Cher is also an educator with over 25 years of experience. She understands these issues from a number of perspectives and can offer examples and advice based on her broad scope of personal knowledge and background. A question-and-answer session will follow the interactive presentation.

Admission to this event is $30 for in-person attendees, $20 for Zoom attendees. In-person tickets are for sale available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/contracts-copyrights-legal-ethical-basics-for-creatives-tickets-161965040797. Those who wish to attend online should send an email to katie@createappalachia.org for information on reservations. Seats are limited, so register soon to ensure a spot in the class.

Create Appalachia is still adding workshops to the Arts@Work Series for 2021. To stay informed about upcoming classes and events, sign up for our once-a-month newsletter at https://www.createappalachia.org/contact/ and/or follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @createappalachia.

Create Appalachia strives to make the Appalachian Highlands a better place to live and work by supporting innovation and entrepreneurship centered around the arts and creativity. We work to sustain an environment that will generate new businesses, provide jobs in arts-based businesses, and highlight the important role that creativity plays in the region’s economic vitality.

The Arts@Work Series supports entrepreneurial and self-employed artists and makers who wish to develop their professional business skills. Topics include business strategy, marketing, communication and promotion, pricing, and client relations. The 2021 Arts@Work series was curated to meet the particular needs of small creative businesses dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.