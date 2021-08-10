Hands On! Discovery Center August Events

Tuesdays through Thursdays in August – Discovery Cart Activities

Stop by our Discovery Cart to explore something new each week. All activities are self-guided. All cart program components and materials must remain on site. Each cart activity may contain small parts not suitable for children 3 and under.

August 3rd-5th – K’nex

August 10th-12th – Legos

August 17th-19th – Paper airplanes for National Aviation Day

August 24th-26th – Cubelets Robotic Coding Blocks

August 31st-September 2nd – Snap Circuits

Tuesday, August 3rd –Sunday, August 29th – Art Studio Activities

Join us for Gustave Caillebotte method perspective drawings, Andy Warhol inspired pop art collages, and Emile Nolde style watercolor flowers. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided. Stop by and get creative!

Tuesday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 29th – Saber Toothed Cats in the Paleontology Hall

World Cat Day is this month so join us to learn about the secrets of saber toothed cats! Stop by to discover why saber tooth cats are noteworthy to the Gray Fossil Site. Then, create your own paper saber tooth cat puppet. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided.

Monday, August 9th, 4-6pm – Sensory Night

This event is designed for children with sensory integration needs. Lighting and sound are adjusted as well as many other environmental elements. Hands On! will be closed to the public during this event. Sensory Nights are free, and space is very limited to ensure a consistent experience. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, August 5th and includes immediately family only. All attendees should register at https://visithandson.org/ tickets

Tuesday, August 17th – Sunday, August 29th – Can You Feel the Pressure? Discovery Lab Program

Did you know that you have 14 pounds of air pressure pushing on every inch of your body? Join us in the Discovery Lab as we learn about the properties of air and air pressure through fun interactive demonstrations. Watch marshmallows grow in a vacuum sealer, send fruit and veggie pieces flying through the air with our potato launcher, launch a seltzer rocket, make a popping CO2 experiment in a baggie, and witness a grown-up get vacuum sealed! Facilitated programs announced periodically throughout each day.

Tuesday, August 31st, 4-6pm Fossil & Artifact ID Night

You don’t have to be a paleontologist to find fossils. Identifying them is a different story. Bring any kind of rock, fossil, artifact, or mineral to Fossil & Artifact ID Night, and scientists from the Gray Fossil Site and Museum will provide space for the study of these finds. There will be an archaeology, paleontology, and geology expert on site. The event is free and open to the public but does not include admission to exhibits.