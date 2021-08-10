Pal’s Sudden Service® Partners With Tennessee Basketball Star John Fulkerson As A Brand Ambassador

Today Pal’s Sudden Service®, a regional restaurant chain serving East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, announced a partnership agreement with University of Tennessee men’s basketball player John Fulkerson as a brand ambassador.

Earlier this year, Fulkerson announced that he would be returning to the University of Tennessee to play for a sixth season—taking advantage of a new ruling by the NCAA that allows players to return for a sixth season in response to disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. The 6-foot-9 forward has been a consistent contributor to the Volunteer men’s basketball team since 2016. In the 2020-21 season, Fulkerson led the team in field goal percentage and was the team’s second leading rebounder.

The partnership between Pal’s and Fulkerson comes as part of a new policy by the NCAA that allows student athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness which went into effect on Thursday, July 1st of this year.

Fulkerson has been a longtime advocate for his favorite hometown restaurant chain. He regularly posts on social media about Pal’s and their food. During the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, John even mentioned he’d brought plenty of Pal’s famous “Frenchie Fries” to help him prepare for their opening game.

Fulkerson’s role as brand ambassador will see him share his thoughts and experiences as a Pal’s loyal customer, endorse Pal’s menu items, and help recruit others to join the Pal’s team as an employee. You can follow John, who is also known as “Fulky” on his and Pal’s social media channels.