Pro-Art Announces 45th season with Off-Broadway smash, The Marvelous Wonderettes!

The Pro-Art Association announces its 45th season with music and theatrical fare
from Classical to Bluegrass and Rock & Roll, Circus to Musical Theater and Historical Drama. The season
represents Pro-Art's effort to forge a post-pandemic community renaissance. Executive Director Michael
McNulty is looking forward, "After a year of isolation and mediated interactions, we hope it's time to
rediscover community through the insight and enchantment of artistic expression."
Highlights of the coming season include performances by cover band The WannaBeatles, Barter
Theatre's Jingle all the Way, Las Vegas' mechanical circus – Cirque Mechanics, and a concert by east
Tennessee's own Amythyst Kiah – cited by the New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, and Billboard
magazine as an up-and-coming artist to watch. The season will be rounded out with classical and
bluegrass concerts, the Mad River Theater Company's original production of Freedom Riders, and a one-
woman historical retelling of Wise County's infamous Edith Maxwell story.
This whirlwind of artistic festivities will commence with Pro-Art's presentation of the Off-Broadway
smash hit, The Marvelous Wonderettes, on Friday August 13th at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodloe Center on the
campus of Mountain Empire Community College.
Theatergoers will be transported to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where they will meet The
Wonderettes, four girls with voices as big as their bouffants and personalities as kooky as their crinoline
skirts! The Marvelous Wonderettes opened Off-Broadway in 2008, at the Westside Theatre in New York
City. Since then, the show has enjoyed a vibrant life in the Regional Theatre world with its message and
music that anyone can relate to. As we learn about the Wonderettes’ lives and loves, we are treated to
the girls performing classic 50’s & 60’s hits such as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick
on Your Collar,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “It’s My Party,” and over 20 additional hits! You have
never had this much fun at prom, and you will never forget this must-take musical trip down memory
lane.
The Marvelous Wonderettes was produced by the Appalachian Center for the Arts, known to Pro-Art
patrons for their previous production of the local historical drama Sally McCoy. The production was
directed by Erick Buckley, with musical direction by Big Stone Gap's own Evan O’Quinn, and
choreography by Tiffany Hall Owen. The cast features Caitlyn Glennon, Addison Garner, Haleigh Hunt,
and our own Ashlyn Mullins, who grew up in Wise and currently studies theater and music at the
University of Virginia's College at Wise.
Tickets are available at the door, and are free to students or $15 dollars to the general public. Shows
over the course of the season range in price up to $15, or a season ticket to 20+ shows can be purchased
for $40 – less than $3 per show. Season tickets can be purchased at www.proartva.org, in person at any
show, or by calling 276-376-4520.
Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to
call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the
global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to
visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.
Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents
and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about
our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social
media @ProArtVA.
Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National
Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation. If you have any questions, please visit
proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.