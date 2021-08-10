Pro-Art Announces 45th season with Off-Broadway smash, The Marvelous Wonderettes!

The Pro-Art Association announces its 45th season with music and theatrical fare

from Classical to Bluegrass and Rock & Roll, Circus to Musical Theater and Historical Drama. The season

represents Pro-Art's effort to forge a post-pandemic community renaissance. Executive Director Michael

McNulty is looking forward, "After a year of isolation and mediated interactions, we hope it's time to

rediscover community through the insight and enchantment of artistic expression."

Highlights of the coming season include performances by cover band The WannaBeatles, Barter

Theatre's Jingle all the Way, Las Vegas' mechanical circus – Cirque Mechanics, and a concert by east

Tennessee's own Amythyst Kiah – cited by the New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, and Billboard

magazine as an up-and-coming artist to watch. The season will be rounded out with classical and

bluegrass concerts, the Mad River Theater Company's original production of Freedom Riders, and a one-

woman historical retelling of Wise County's infamous Edith Maxwell story.

This whirlwind of artistic festivities will commence with Pro-Art's presentation of the Off-Broadway

smash hit, The Marvelous Wonderettes, on Friday August 13th at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodloe Center on the

campus of Mountain Empire Community College.

Theatergoers will be transported to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where they will meet The

Wonderettes, four girls with voices as big as their bouffants and personalities as kooky as their crinoline

skirts! The Marvelous Wonderettes opened Off-Broadway in 2008, at the Westside Theatre in New York

City. Since then, the show has enjoyed a vibrant life in the Regional Theatre world with its message and

music that anyone can relate to. As we learn about the Wonderettes’ lives and loves, we are treated to

the girls performing classic 50’s & 60’s hits such as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick

on Your Collar,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “It’s My Party,” and over 20 additional hits! You have

never had this much fun at prom, and you will never forget this must-take musical trip down memory

lane.

The Marvelous Wonderettes was produced by the Appalachian Center for the Arts, known to Pro-Art

patrons for their previous production of the local historical drama Sally McCoy. The production was

directed by Erick Buckley, with musical direction by Big Stone Gap's own Evan O’Quinn, and

choreography by Tiffany Hall Owen. The cast features Caitlyn Glennon, Addison Garner, Haleigh Hunt,

and our own Ashlyn Mullins, who grew up in Wise and currently studies theater and music at the

University of Virginia's College at Wise.

Tickets are available at the door, and are free to students or $15 dollars to the general public. Shows

over the course of the season range in price up to $15, or a season ticket to 20+ shows can be purchased

for $40 – less than $3 per show. Season tickets can be purchased at www.proartva.org, in person at any

show, or by calling 276-376-4520.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to

call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the

global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to

visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents

and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about

our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social

media @ProArtVA.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National

Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation. If you have any questions, please visit

proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.