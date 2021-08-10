Silly Ponderings

A few funny things to ponder.

Did it ever creep anyone out that in the operation game the guy was wide awake?

If you smile when no one else is around, do you really mean it?- Andy Rooney

If you wrote a book about failures and it didn’t sell would it be considered a success?

If you want to grow seedless watermelon what do you plant?

If all the sign makers go on strike what do they hold up?

You can live to be a hundred if you give up all the things that make you want to live to be a hundred.-

Woody Allen

I think I’ve discovered the secret of life – you just hang around until you get used to it.

Charles M. Schulz

The Name “Patrick” is Two Names Combined in One

Hyphenated, Non-Hyphenated

Lego people live in houses made out of their own flesh.

The Word “Verb” is a Noun

In comic strips, the person on the left always speaks first.

Watermelons are melons full of water. Oranges are orange. So why don’t we call Bananas “yellows”?

Today is yesterday’s tomorrow and tomorrow’s yesterday.

The age ratio between two people always gets smaller.

Cats are smarter than humans. They don’t need to be taught to use the bathroom.

Water is like a plant. If you water it, it grows.

Down for It and Up for It Mean the Same Thing.

If you get a bigger bed than you have now you will have more bed room but less bedroom.

Mickey and Minnie are mice but they treat Pete the cat like a friend. Both Goofy and Pluto are dogs, so why isn’t Pluto like Goofy or Goofy like Pluto?

The World’s Largest Tire Producer is LEGO, They produce about 306 million tires per year.

You will be the Last Person to Die in Your Lifetime.

The Nursery Rhyme ‘Humpty Dumpty’ Never Says Humpty is an Egg.

There’s No “D” in Refrigerator, Yet There is One in “Fridge”

Snakes Are Literally Just Heads with Tails.

Erasers Sacrifice Their Lives to Fix Your Mistake.

Please enjoy one free audio review copy of Henry Jekyll (m) (Volume 7), now available on Audible. Redeem the one-time use code below at https://www.audible.com/acx-promo

72NKWTFPSFNR6

NOIR

So far.

“Bones” the accountant for Manny Van Johnson has been found murdered. Molly the lounge singer also works for Manny was attacked, she also happens to be the girlfriend of detective Jack Manson. Jack has sent Carl Colvin the reporter to see if anyone on the streets knows who this “axe man really is.”