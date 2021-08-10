By Lisa Durbin

Michael Clark, Suzanne Swain and Steven Pearce founded Smokey Mountain Hempire to take advantage of a growing hemp industry. As one of East Tennessee’s first cannabis dispensaries they are a small family owned business that loves everything the plant has to offer and the hemp industry. In a world where cannabis is becoming more socially acceptable they have made it their mission to help bring the finest quality product to their customers along with all of the facts and information about what they are purchasing. They provide a wide array of hemp derived products. Their most popular are edibles, vape cartridges, tincture and flower products. They also sell Delta 8 THC and CBD product lines from locally sourced hemp.

Two of the biggest challenges faced by these business owners are educating the general public about the health benefits that come from the cannabinoids found in hemp and battling misinformation. CBD, Delta 8 and THC along with CBN offer great medicinal effects if used correctly but should never be considered as a cure all which is often how they are sold.

Next week will be their 1-year anniversary and they are still listening to their customers and helping them find products to fit their needs. They even make custom tinctures and gummies.

You can visit their store or find them at some community events such as Sol Slam at US Raft Sept 3-5 and Halloween Bash at Boots Off on October 31st.