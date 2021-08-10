WKMA – The Brick Campaign 

Create your own WKMA legacy with Brick Welcome Mats. William King Museum of Art’s campus is being renovated. First came the new Art Lab, and now the 20+ acre campus is being turned into a community park to promote healthy lifestyles for all ages. Want to help support the arts in your community and create a legacy that lasts? Go online to Williamkingmuseum.org/the-brick-campaign/ or Bricksrus.com/donorsite/wkma to order your custom brick, today! Given the extraordinary connection that most everyone has with this iconic place, WKMA is encouraging donors to associate their names (or those they wish to honor or remember) with our Brick Welcome Mats which will be located right below the front steps of the museum. Brick pavers can be inscribed with names and memories in exchange for a gift to WKMA. What a wonderful way to associate your name with a special place in an enduring manner. Or, perhaps, you may wish to remember a favorite teacher, grandchildren, or a family name that has seen multiple generations that attended school or have been part of WKMA’s history. Bricks may also carry the names of organizations and businesses.

Consider the possibilities!

Leave a Memory!

For a donations of $100 or $250, WKMA offers the option to inscribe a name and/or message on a brick paver as described here.

$100 4×8 clay brick-3 lines of copy, max 18 characters per line

$250 8×8 clay brick-6 lines of copy, max 18 characters per line

Order WKMA Bricks online at Williamkingmuseum.org/the-brick-campaign/ or Bricksrus.com/donorsite/wkma. Questions? Call Nikki Hicks at (276) 628-5005 x113.

