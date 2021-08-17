A Walk in Their Boots Host the Very First Vietnam Reenactment in East Tennessee

Over the past few years, “A Walk in their Boots” has hosted numerous events to teach about the history of the American soldier and to honor our Veterans. On August 28th, from 9am to 4pm we would like to invite all of you out to Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site to join us in continuing that mission as we host the first ever standalone Vietnam War Reenactment in the region. With us currently being in the 50th anniversary of the war, it is time we finally start giving our Vietnam Veterans the long overdue recognition they deserve.

The event will feature numerous events for the spectator and reenactor alike. Throughout the day, we will have immersive actions throughout the site including a US firebase, complete with the hum of a multi-vehicle motor pool; patrols of G.I.s searching the site for Viet Cong guerrillas, and even a possible Vietnamese surprise attack or two! For the more educational oriented, we will have educational demonstrations starting at 11am for both reenactors and the public to learn more about the kit and impressions of the individual soldiers from both sides of the DMZ. At 3pm, we will have the main spectacle of the day with a large reenactment battle, complete with vehicles, machine guns, and even the occasional grenade.

We hope to see you all out at Tipton-Haynes on August 28th from 9am to 4pm as we start this new era of military reenacting in the region! The Event is completely FREE!! But donations to help support the cause are always welcomed.

Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.